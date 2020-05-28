Despite being stuck at home and unable to hold a signing ceremony at school, twins Bryson and Travon Johnson had their own signing ceremony as they signed letters of commitment to attend Southern Arkansas University to run track.
“The coach had a lot of interest in me, so that influenced my decision,” Bryson said.
Both twins say they look forward to continuing their track career together.
“The coach wanted me and my brother,” Travon said. “I’m really excited.”
“That’s going to be great,” Bryson added. “Me and him have that connection with each other when we run and it makes us do better.”
“I’m sure they always hoped that they’d get a chance to go to school together but actually seeing it come true, that’s a pretty neat deal,” Jefferson athletic director Antwain Jimmerson said. “I’m very excited for them. They’ve been our first group here in Jefferson to sign track scholarships.”
Bryson plans to major in physical therapy while Travon plans to major in engineering.
Southern Arkansas is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Great American Conference.
“They’ll do well,” Jimmerson added. “Mom and dad have definitely done a great job with them. They’re two kids that have started at home early. No one has pushed them more than their dad and it was engrained from day one that they were going to work hard because he wouldn’t expect anything less. They’ve always worked hard. They’re self starters so we know they’ll do well. It gives us somewhere in the spring to go watch some kids run.”