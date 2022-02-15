At Marshall High School
BOYS
Team results: Pine Tree 149, Longview 123, Mount Pleasant 107, Texas High 92, Lufkin 89, Atlanta 81, Marshall 24
Individual results
100 meters: M. Batton, Atlanta 11.22; J. Robinson, Pine Tree 11.39; T. Hutchins, Longview 11.46
200 meters: M. Batton, Atlanta 23.81; J. Johnson, Texas High 23.84; A. Elder-Gunter, Pine Tree 23.91
400 meters: C. Bustos, Texas High 56.04; S. Mendoza, Pine Tree 56.22; D. Goudeau, Marshall 56.42
800 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 2:04.72; C. Escobar, Mount Pleasant 2:15.28; D. Johnson, Lufkin 2:16
1600 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 4:47.75; C. Escobar, Mount Pleasant 5:04.41; S. Martin, Lufkin 5:07.59
3200 meters: C. Escobar, Mount Pleasant 11:08; N. Turner ,longview 11:25; S. Martin, Lufkin 11:45.93
110 hurdles: I. Horton, Longview 17.76; D. Smith, marshall 18.87; C. Walker, Texas High 19.56
300 hurdles: D. Smith, Marshall 43.84; I. Hunter, Mount Pleasant 45.31; E. Williams, Pine Tree 45.44
400 relay: Pine Tree (R. Flournoy, E. Williams, K. Jackson, C. Turner) 44.50; Texas High 45.57; Lufkin 46.06
800 relay: Longview (J. Granville, D. Garrett, M. Rowe, J. Lee) 1:36.94; Lufkin 1:37.18; Texas High 1:37.32
1600 relay: Lufkin (K. Preston, M. Sanders, R. Parrish, A. Brooker) 3:50.28; Pine Tree 3:50.81; Atlanta 3:51.83
Long jump: M. Batton, Atlanta 19-5; D. Mayfield, Longview 19-2; O. Green, Mount Pleasant 18-8
Shot put: D. Buchanan, Longview 39-8; M. Shepherd, Mount Pleasant 36-9; P. Davis, Pine Tree 36-7
Discus: M. Shepherd, Mount Pleasant 1-4-11.75; P. Davis, Pine Tree 100-10.50; K. Rhinehart, Longview 92-11
Triple jump: T. Hutchins, Longview 38-10; K. Henderson, Texas High 37-11.50; R. Jones, Texas High 36-5.50
High jump: O. Green, Mount Pleasant 5-8; D. Limbrick, Atlanta 5-6; I. Horton, Longview 5-2
Pole vault: A. James, Longview 9-0; S. McFarland, Pine Tree 8-9
Big Man Relay: Mount Pleasant (D. Burtness, C. Miller, M. Shepherd, R. Organista) 56.09; Pine Tree 56.37; Atlanta 57.40
GIRLS
Team results: Pine Tree 209, Longview 135, Lufkin 90, Mount Pleasant 87, Texas High 46, Marshall 30
Individual results
100 meters: K. Lewis, Longview 13.32; Z. Bonner, marshall 13.40; K. Porter, Lufkin 13.62
200 meters: Z. Bonner, Marshall 28.45; K. Porter, Lufkin 29.09; T. Sheffield, Mount Pleasant 29.41
400 meters: L. Marsh, Longview 1:06.96; E. Furlong, Pine Tree 1:09.56; K. Robbins, Lufkin 1:11.53
800 meters: L. Marsh, Longview 2:43.50; G. Sanchez, Lufkin 2:44.71; E. Furlong, Pine Tree 2:47.88
1600 meters: M. Moreno, Lufkin 6:20.25; G. Sanchez, Lufkin 6:20.38; K. Hernandez, Mount Pleasant 6:51.84
3200 meters: M. Robinson, Pine Tree 13:21; M. Moreno, Lufkin 13:29; K. Hernandez, Mount Pleasant 15.49
100 hurdles: A. Boyd, Pine Tree 19.09; B. Dzudie, Longview 19.51; A. Oliver, Pine Tree 19.53
300 hurdles: B. Dzudie, Longview 54.12; A. Boyd, Pine Tree 54.75; R. Malloy, Pine Tree 57.52
400 relay: Mount Pleasant (M. Cheatum, M. Gholston, T. Sheffield, T. Canton) 52.88; Longview 53.04; Pine Tree 54.23
800 relay: Longview (K. Lewis, B. Converse, J. Green, T. Woods) 1:54.62; Texas High 1:58.50; Pine Tree 1:59.89
1600 relay: Longview (L. Marsh, E. Little, T. Woods, K. Thomas) 4:41.15; Pine Tree 4:48; Texas High 4:54.65
Long jump: Z. Bonner, Marshall 15-2; Z. Bradley, Pine Tree 14-10; T. Sheffield, Mount Pleasant 14-8
Shot put: A. Clark, Pine Tree 27-5.50; F. Woods, Longview 27-5; F. Henry, Pine Tree 26-5
Discus: F. Henry, Pine Tree 82-10 B. Houston, Mount Pleasant 75-2; A. Miller, Mount Pleasant 67-1
Triple jump: J. Ryan, Pine Tree 32-3.25; Z. Bradley, Pine Tree 32-3; T. Canton, Mount Pleasant 31-10
High jump: T. Canton, Mount Pleasant 4-8; M. Delaney, Lufkin 4-8; B. Converse, Longview 4-6
Pole vault: C. Wedding, Pine Tree 6-3; R. Malloy, Pine Tree 6-3; E. Furlong, Pine Tree 6-0