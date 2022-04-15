District 15-5A
Track and Field Meet
at Hallsville High School
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Mount Pleasant 179, Hallsville 111, Longview 110, Marshall 90, Pine Tree 73, Sulphur Springs 31, Texas High 26
Individual results
100 meters: D. Taylor, Longview 10.72; D. Bennett, Mount Pleasant 10.78; K. Sublett, Longview 11.17; T. Brown, Pine Tree 11.19
200 meters: D. Taylor, Longview 21.83; T. Tatum, Longview 22.05; Z. Moon, Longview 22.27; L. Thompson, Mount Pleasant 22.29
400 meters: S. Taylor, Marshall 50.73; M. Gray, Pine Tree 51.85; J. McCowan, Marshall 52.10; O. Rubio-Chavez, Hallsville 52.11
800 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 1:59.83; G. Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 2:01.45; S. Taylor, Marshall 2:01.52; G. Broomall, Hallsville, 2:02.18
1600 meters: S. Hawthorne, Hallsville 4:39.97; P. Robles, Mount Pleasant 4:42.32; M. Gray, Pine Tree 4:49.32; G. Calderon, Mount Pleasant 4:49.68
3200 meters: S. Hawthorne, Hallsville 9:54.70; P. Robles, Mount Pleasant 10:03.11; G. Calderon, Mount Pleasant 10:16.78; J. Mejia, Sulphur Springs 10:21.19
110 hurdles: S. Guereca, Mount Pleasant 15.28; D. Hunter, Mount Pleasant 15.57; K. Foster, Marshall 15.90; A. Sims, Hallsville 16.02
300 hurdles: K. Foster, Marshall 40.47; D. Hunter, Mount Pleasant 40.92; A. Sims, Hallsville 41.23; S. Guereca, Mount Pleasant 41.24
400 relay: Longview (D. Taylor, J. Hale, Z. Moon, T. Tatum) 41.85; Mount Pleasant (W. Hills, L. Thompson, B. Jones, D. Bennett) 42.80; Marshall (J. Alexander, C. Gibson, D. Roberson, J. Thomas) 43.31; Hallsville (K. Reed, E. Nicholson, G. Enloe, C. Browning) 44.17
800 relay: Mount Pleasant (W. Hills, L. Thompson, B. Jones, D. Bennett) 1:28.81; Longview (J. Hale, Z. Moon, J. Curry, D. McGee) 1:29.23; Marshall (J. Alexander, C. Gibson, D. Roberson, J. Thomas) 1:30.41; Hallsville (M. White, K. Reed, G. Enloe, C. Browning) 1:31.98
1600 relay: Marshall (K. Foster, C. Gibson, J. McCowan, S. Taylor) 3:27.67; Texas High (T. Austin, E. Likins, C. Bustos, A. McElroy) 3:31.01; Longview (J. Hale, J. Curry, T. Tatum, D. McGee) 3:34.83; Hallsville (O. Rubio-Chavez, K. Reed, J. Moseley, G. Broomall) 3:35.23
Long jump: J. Fuller, Pine Tree 21-6.5; J. Hale, Longview 21-6; X. Hills, Mount Pleasant 21-5.5; K. Turner, Sulphur Springs 21-5.5
Shot put: D. Evans, Pine Tree 50-2.25; J. Emory, Mount Pleasant 49-7.25; J. Norman, Longview 47-2.5; R. Sampson, Mount Pleasant 43-11.5
Discus: S. Tunstall, Hallsville 149-8; D. Evans, Pine Tree 137-1; A. Ledbetter, Mount Pleasant 133-11; F. Buchanan, Marshall 127-9
Triple jump: W. Hills, Mount Pleasant 45-5.5; X. Hills, Mount Pleasant 44-0.75; J. Moseley, Hallsville 43-9.5; Z. Moon, Longview 43-3.5
High jump: X. Hills, Mount Pleasant 6-4; Z. Florence, Hallsville 6-4; W. Fields, Sulphur Springs 6-2; O. Green, Mount Pleasant 6-0
Pole vault: T. Coleman, Hallsville 14-6; K. Griffen, Pine Tree 14-0; T. Bybee, Sulphur Springs 13-6; C. Upchurch, Hallsville 12-6
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 129, Hallsville 117.5, Marshall 101, Texas High 100, Pine Tree 76.5, Sulphur Springs 53, Mount Pleasant 39
Individual results
100 meters: A. Smith, Marshall 12.44; K. Givens, Pine Tree 13.04, J. Morrow, Longview 13.10; V. Wayne, Sulphur Springs 13.47
200 meters: S. Mills, Marshall 25.35; B. Mitchell, Longview 26.04; Van. Perez, Texas High 26.24; A. Allen, Marshall 26.96
400 meters: D. Johnson, Longview 57.79; A. Perkins, Hallsville 57.84; A. Stansell, Longview 1:02.43; G. Lollis, Texas High 1:04.24
800 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:15.53; C. Hale, Hallsville 2:27.02; A. Hatchett, Hallsville 2:30.72; L. Hurst, Sulphur Springs 2:35.52
1600 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 5:30.07; K. Hatfield, Hallsville 5:39.29; H. Shultz, Sulphur Springs 5:44.02; C. Hale, Hallsville 5:46.90
3200 meters: K. Hatfield, Hallsville 12:21.78; H. Shultz, Sulphur Springs 12:28.55; K. Glass, Hallsville 12:32.11; M. Robinson, Pine Tree 12:39.34
100 hurdles: B. Hatchett, Texas High 15.41; J. Mitchell, Pine Tree 16.94; T. McGee, Longview 17.27; A. Edwards, Texas High 17.37
300 hurdles: T. McGee, Longview 49.15; B. Dzudie, Longview 49.19; A. Edwards, Texas High 50.04; B. Hatchett, Texas High 50.49
400 relay: Marshall (A. Allen, S. Mills, A. Smith, M. Wilson) 49.00; Texas High (Van. Perez, J. Henderson, B. Hatchett, J. Carson) 50.04; Hallsville (E. Hutton, T. Smith, T. Spencer, M. Vasquez) 51.76; Mount Pleasant (L. Guereca, P. Beard, A. Leroy, T. Allen) 51.85
800 relay: Marshall (A. Allen, S. Mills, A. Smith, M. Wilson) 1:44.49; Texas High (Van. Perez, Val. Perez, J. Carson, D. Anderson) 1:47.05; Longview (K. Taylor, J. Morrow, T. McGee, T. Bauer) 1:47.71; Pine Tree (J. Mitchell, J. Gipson, C. Chatman, M. Allen) 1:48.40
1600 relay: Longview (A. Stansell, B. Mitchell, K. Taylor, D. Johnson) 4:02.35; Texas High (Val. Perez, J. Jones, J. Henderson, A. Edwards) 4:12.84; Pine Tree (L. Vasquez, J. Scroggins, J. Gipson, M. Allen) 4:19.74; Hallsville (C. Hale, A. Hatchett, K. Hatfield, E. Hutton) 4:22.70
Long jump: J. Gipson, Pine Tree 17-1; A. Edwards, Texas High 16-7.5; L. Guereca, Mount Pleasant 16-6.5; D. Johnson, Longview 16-6
Shot put: T. Johnson, Marshall, 37-9.25; J. Owens, Longview 36-7; R. Spratling, Marshall 30-11.5; M. Jones, Sulphur Springs 30-11.5
Discus: T. Johnson, Marshall 126-9; J. Holly, Sulphur Springs 100-6; R. Roberts, Longview 94-7; A. Morgan, Pine Tree 93-6
Triple jump: T. McGee, Longview 36-1.5; M. Wilson, Marshall 35-11.25; E. Ugbini, Pine Tree 35-6.75; D. Johnson, Longview 35-6.5
High jump: O. Simmons, Hallsville 5-2; A. Leroy, Mount Pleasant 4-10; E. Ugbini, Pine Tree 4-10; B. Hatchett, Texas High 4-10
Pole vault: C. Bybee, Sulphur Springs 12-0; J. Jasmer, Sulphur Springs 11-6; L. Hicks, Hallsville 8-0; A. Berry, Hallsville 8-0