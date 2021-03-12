MP Invitational
At Mount Pleasant
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Marshall 147, Pine Tree 140.5, Mount Pleasant 97, Kaufman 85, Sulphur Springs 55, Paris 43.5, Hallsville 43, Pleasant Grove 8
Individual results
100 meters: J. Mapps, Marshall 11.34; D. Henderson, Marshall 11.46; K. Thomas, Pine Tree 11.66
200 meters: J. Mapps, Marshall 22.60; J. Gray, Paris 23.57; K. Thomas, Pine Tree 23.63
400 meters: G. Landaverde, MP 52.60; S. Williams, Pine Tree 52.62; S. Taylor, Marshall 53.23
800 meters: Flecker, SS 2:04.56; J. Mendez, Pine Tree 2:04.59; G. Landaverde, MP 2:04.79
1600 meters: P. Robles, MP 4:40.36; E. Rivera, Kaufman 4:48.02; G. Calderon, MP 4:49.81
3200 meters: P. Robles, MP 10:03.14; E. Rivera, Kaufman 10:22.72; G. Calderon, MP 10:38.01
110 hurdles: D. Roberson, Marshall 15.94; S. Gurreca, MP 16.13; J. Blinks, Pine Tree 16.38
300 hurdles: DQ Jackson, Marshall 41.76; J. Blinks, Pine Tree 43.15; L. Fields, SS 43.30
400 relay: Marshall (D. Williams, Do. Roberson, D. Henderson, J. Mapps) 43.32; Paris 44.42; Hallsville 44.66
800 relay: Marshall (Da. Roberson, A. Wooden, D. Williams, Do. Roberson) 1:33.37; Hallsville 1:34.47; Kaufman 1:34.56
1600 relay: Marshall (J. Thomas, DQ Jackson, S. Taylor, D. Henderson) 3:31.95; Pine Tree 3:35.92; MP 3:38.01
Long jump: K. Thomas, Pine Tree 19-9.50; Do. Roberson, Marshall 19-4.50; J. Bailey, Pine Tree 18-10.50
Shot put: J. Monk, Pine Tree 44-10; J. Jacobs, Marshall 44-8; A. Ledbetter, MP 43-6
Discus: M. Terry, Kaufman 126-7; West, SS 123-9; A. Ledbetter, MP 123-7
Triple jump: X. Hills, MP 42-3.50; D. Dickerson, Kaufman 41-0; Eaton, SS 40-2.50
High jump: L. Branson, Pine Tree 6-0; S. Williams, Pine Tree 5-10; D. Dickerson, Kaufman 5-10
Pole vault: K. Griffen, Pine Tree 13-0; T. Coleman, Hallsville 12-6; Mayo, SS 10-6
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Marshall 138, Kaufman 128.5, Pine Tree 112, Hallsville 85, Sulphur Springs 67, Paris 47.5, Mount Pleasant 28, Pleasant Grove 13
Individual results
100 meters: B. Ivery, SS 12.94; K. King, Pine Tree13.01; B. Cashion, Paris 13.04
200 meters: K. King, Pine Tree 26.86; T. King, Marshall 27.57 K. Givens, Pine Tree 27.57
400 meters: A. Gill, Marshall 1:03.03; K. Elzner, Kaufman 1:04.42; S. Holt, Paris 1:04.69
800 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:25.94; E. Galan, Kaufman 2:27.22; A. Campa, Kaufman 2:27.98
1600 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 5:37.59; A. Campa, Kaufman 5:44.20; J. Sanchez, Kaufman 5:45.20
3200 meters: E. Galan, Kaufman 12:26.73; B. Ruiz, Kaufman 12:32.72; J. Sanchez, Kaufman 12:34.70
100 hurdles: J. Mitchell, Pine Tree 17.45; S. Tilson, Kaufman 17.63; A. Gill, Marshall 17.94
300 hurdles: S. Mills, Marshall 49.07; R. Garrett, Pine Tree 49.69; T. Sandberg, Kaufman 50.01
400 relay: Marshall (S. Mills, A. Smith, M. Wilson, T. King) 49.32; SS 50.29; Pine Tree 50.97
800 relay: Marshall (A. Allen,S. Mills, A. Smith, M. Wilson0 1:45.78; Pine Tree 1:51.26; Paris 1:51.74
1600 relay: Marshall (A. Allen, A. Smith, A. Gill, T. King) 4:08.42; Kaufman 4:19.47; Hallsville 4:20.62
Long jump: T. King, Marshall 16-8.25; B. Ivery, SS 15-7.50; K. King, Pine Tree 15-7
Shot put: R. Spratling, Marshall 31-9; Z. Gray, Paris 31-8; M. Jones, SS 30-6
Discus: S. Stubbs, Kaufman 103-11; A. Sutton, Hallsville 94-8; R. Gray, Pine Tree 94-7
Triple jump: T. King, Marshall 35-3.50; M. Wilson, Marshall 34-2; R. Garrett, Pine Tree 34-0
High jump: O. Simmons, Hallsville 5-2; DQ Lively, Hallsville 4-10; J. Scroggins, Pine Tree 4-8
Pole vault: C. Bybee, SS 11-0; M. Nalls, Hallsville 9-6; A. Rae, Hallsville 7-6