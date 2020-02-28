Nacogdoches Invitational
at Nacogdoches High School
VARSITY BOYS
Team Standings
Longview 168, Tyler Lee 125, Carthage 83, Nacogdoches 53, Henderson 8, Waskom 2
Individual Results
100 meters: A. Hall, Longview, 11.01; J. Miller, Lee, 11.04; I. Taylor, Longview, 11.15
200 meters: M. Cannon, Longview, 22.25; L. Freeman, Longview, 22.39; K. Turner, Lee, 23.32
400 meters: K. Hollis, Longview, 50.48; T. Abney, Longview, 50.60; J. Williams, Carthage, 52.72
800 meters: N. Knight, Lee, 1:59.62; A. Asad, Lee, 1:59.71; J. Garcia, Longview, 2:05.75
1600 meters: N. Knight, Lee, 4:34.21; J. Garcia, Longview, 4:45.48; D. Laguna, Longview, 4:47.44
3200 meters: A. Smith, Lee, 10:37; I. Salter, Lee, 10:40; D. Laguna, Longview, 10:42
110 hurdles: J. Brager, Carthage, 15.18; D. McMillian, Longview, 16.61; M. Halton, Carthage, 16.81
300 hurdles: M. Halton, Carthage, 41.14; J. Pradia, Longview, 41.72; B. King, Carthage, 42.50
400 relay: Longview (T. Abney, M. Cannon, L. Freeman, A. Hall), 42.13; Lee, 43.80; Nacogdoches, 44.26
800 relay: Longview (I. Taylor, L. Freeman, M. Cannon, C. Hopkins), 1:30; Nacogdoches, 1:33.07; Lee, 1:33.58
1600 relay: Longview (T. Abney, B. Duckett, C. Hopkins, K. Hollis), 3:34.59; Carthage, 3:36.26; Lee, 3:42.43
Shot put: T. Crawford, Carthage, 44-11.5; N. Jones, Nacogdoches, 44-8; G. Lawrence, Lee, 43-11.5
VARSITY GIRLS
Team Standings
Tyler Lee 136, Longview 112, Nacogdoches 63, Henderson 56, Carthage 50, San Augustine 42, Waskom 6
Individual Standings
100 meters: M. Washington, Henderson, 11.89; K. Hall, Lee, 12.13; S. Talley, Longview, 12.45
200 meters: A. Evans, Longview, 25.91; M. Washington, Henderson, 26.98; H. Smith, Carthage, 27.49
400 meters: M. Peterson, Longview, 1:01.09; S. Jones, Longview, 1:01.55; C. Babino, Lee, 1:02.53
800 meters: G. Lamb, Lee, 2:28.15; Z. Tilley, Nacogdoches, 2:36; C. Teagle, San Augustine, 2:38.32
1600 meters: I. Breaux, Longview, 5:26.94; G. Lamb, Lee, 5:45.74; K. Villatoro, Nacogdoches, 5:46.96
3200 meters: I. Breaux, Longview, 12:11; S. Hamlin, Lee, 12:42; K. Villatoro, Nacogdoches, 12:46
100 hurdles: A. Mills, Henderson, 16.50; A. Pegues, Longview, 16.98; M. Marshall, Lee, 17.09
300 hurdles: M. Reynolds, Carthage, 51.65; I. Woodard, Carthage, 53.16; O. Lara, San Augustine, 54.13
400 relay: Lee (J. Walker, C. Browning, K. Hall, K. Casel), 49.33; Henderson, 49.37; San Augustine, 52.32
800 relay: Lee (C. Taylor, A. Frater, T. Mumphrey, K. Hall), 1:44.73; Longview, 1:45.85; Nacogdoches, 1:52.41
1600 relay: Longview (M. Peterson, S. Jones, B. Mitchell, K. Taylor), 4:14.47; Lee, 4:19.23; San Augustine, 4:24.89
Shot put: H. Casel, Lee, 34-3.5; A. Lane, Nacogdoches, 30-4.5; J. Johnson, Lee, 30-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: Longview 183, Tyler Lee 83, Carthage 81, Nacogdoches 54, Nacogdoches JV Gold 32, Henderson 19, Waskom 11
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 136, Tyler Lee 117, Nacogdoches 96, Carthage 74, Waskom 24
Graham Knowles Relays
at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Pine Tree 137, Kaufman 104, Hallsville 98, Whitehouse 78, Mount Pleasant 74, Kilgore 69, Marshall 60
Individual results
100 meters: K. King, Pine Tree 12.4, J. Gibson, Pine Tree 13.0, T. Bright, Whitehouse 13.3
200 meters: M. Holland, Kilgore 25.6, K. King, Pine Tree 26.2, T. Gray, Pine Tree 27.1
400 meters: G. Carter, Hallsville 1:04.4, K. Elzner, Kaufman, 1:04.7, S. Brown, Whitehouse 1:06
800 meters: E. Taylor, Kilgore 2:25.7, A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:28, A. Campa, Kaufman 2:35
1600 meters: E. Galan, Kaufman 5:38.3, E. Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 5;44, A. Campa, Kaufman, 5:53
3200 meters: E. Galan, Kaufman 12:07, E. Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 12:15, Z. Craven, Kilgore 12:23
100 hurdles: K. Turner, Mount Pleasant 18.9, M. Bankston, Hallsville 18.1, J. Scroggins, Pine Tree 18.4
300 hurdles: R. Garrett, Pine Tree 51.7, F. Baloraine, Hallsville 52.2, T. Sandberg, Kaufman, 52.4
400 relay: Pine Tree (J. Gibson, K. King, J. Martindale, R. Garrett) 54.82, Marshall 54.83, Whitehouse 54.84
800 relay: Kilgore (M. Holland, A.Jones, J. Estrella, E. Taylor) 1:49.7, Marshall 1:49.8, Pine Tree 1:50
1600 relay: Hallsville (G. Carter, A. Perkins, B. Rogers, M. Holladay) 4:18.9, Kaufman 4:20, Marshall 4:22
Long jump: J. Ray, Whitehouse 17-4.50, K. King, Pine Tree 16-6, T. King, Marshall 16-4.50
Shot put: K. Bates, Mount Pleasant 38-7.75, T. McNary, Mount Pleasant 33-3,75, A. Thomas, Pine Tree 33-0.50
Discus: A. Thomas, Pine Tree 114-2, T. McNary,Mount Pleasant 104-9, S. Stubbs, Kaufman, 100-8
Triple jump: J. Ray, Whitehouse 35-0.50, K. King, Pine Tree 35-0, S. Chism, Kilgore 34-8
High jump: O. Simmons, Hallsville 5-7, A. Taylor, Whitehouse 5-0, A. Maynes, Whitehouse 4-10
Pole vault: M. Nalls, Hallsville 9-6, K. Freeman, Whitehouse 9-6, M. Puente, Kaufman, 8-6
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Spring Hill 136, Pine Tree 130, Hallsville 106, Kilgore 78, Marshall 74, Kaufman 40, Whitehouse 28, Mount Pleasant 23
Individual results
100 meters: K. Turner, Pine Tree 10.70, C. Jackson, Kilgore 10.72, T. Sheffield, Pine Tree 11.09
200 meters: D. Freeman, Pine Tree 22.86, K. Thomas, Pine Tree 23.5, D. Williams, 23.8
400 meters: C. Venters, Hallsville 50.4, Z. Henry, Spring Hill 52.2, E. Monsivais, Hallsville 52.9
800 meters: K. Barlow, Spring Hill 2:04.64, G. Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 2:04.89, T. Lewis, Whitehouse 2:07.4
1600 meters: P. Williams, Kaufman 4:35.9, K. Barlow, Spring Hill 4:#6.1, G. Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 4:45.6
3200 meters: K. Barlow, Spring Hill 9:48.54, C. Rivera, Kaufman 9:54.1, P. Williams, Kaufman 9:56
110 hurdles: C. Rhodes, Spring Hill 16.06, M. Burnett, Hallsville 16.11, L. Felder, Hallsville 16.31
300 hurdles: L. Felder, Hallsville 43.4, A. Hawkins, Spring Hill 44.2, H. Tarver, Pine Tree 44.4
400 relay: Pine Tree (T. Sheffield, D. Freeman, K. Thomas, K. Turner) 42.21, Kilgore 42.9, Marshall 43.2
800 relay: Pine Tree (T. Sheffield, D. Freeman, K. Thomas, K. Turner) 1:30.19, Marshall 1:33, Kilgore 1:37
1600 relay: Hallsville (E. Monsivais, A. Daniel, L. Felder, C. Venters) 3:30.43, Marshall 3:37, Pine Tree 3:38
Long jump: C. Venters, Hallsville 22-1.50, K. Turner, Pine Tree 21-7, C. Crowe, Spring Hill 21-4.75
Shot put: C. Woodside, Kilgore 54-8, D. Blanton, Kilgore 52-1, K. Kenney, Kilgore 48-7.50
Discus: M. Washington, Marshall 131-7, K. Rogers, Spring Hill 123-2, H. Lewis, Kilgore 119-9
Triple jump: K. Bell, Spring Hill 44-2, D. Freeman, Pine Tree 42-8.75, K. Pinson, Marshall 42-0
High jump: K. Wood, Whitehouse 6-2, C. Crowe, Spring Hill 6-0, C. Mudoh, Spring Hill 5-8
Pole vault: K. Griffen, Pine Tree 13-0, T. Sassee,Hallsville 13-0, C. Kranz, Hallsville 12-0
COLLEGE MEN
Individual results
100 meters: J. Essien, H-Tillotson 10.81, D. Mansfield, Texas College 10.86, D. Lewis, ETBU 10.94
200 meters: K. Dennis, H-Tillotson 21.0, J. Essien, H-Tillotson 22.0, B. Clark, La. College 22.9
400 meters: K. Dennis, H-Tillotson 49.14, C. Douglas, Texas College 50.5; J. White, LETU 51.7
800 meters: A. Mendoza, North Central 1:59.64, I. Matan, H-Tillotson 2:00.73, A. Flores, North Central 2:03.5
3000 meters: M. Broussard, ETBU 9:20.9, J. Daniels, Concordia 9:41.2, R. Platas, Concordia 9:43.4
110 hurdles: J. Sampson,H-Tillotson 15.0, D. Schneider, Concordia 15.6,2 J. Epps, Jarvis 15.65
400 relay: Texas College 42.4, ETBU 42.5, Concordia 43.4
1600 relay: Texas College 3:24.2, LETU 3:30.5, ETBU 3:30.7
Long jump: J. Wooden, Texas College 22-1, S. Childress, Jarvis 21-8, L. Norsworthy, Concordia 21-7.50
Shot put: K. Cavit, ETBU 39-11.3, C. Moorman, ETBU 37-6, R. Mason, LETU 37-5
Discus: K. Cavit, ETBU 130-10, A. Hrushka, LETU 111-9, D. Prejean, La. College 111-0
Triple jump: J. Wooden, Texas College 47-3.50, R. Davis-Cowway, Concordia 44-4.75, J. White, LETU 43-5.50
High jump: J. Blanton, ETBU 5-10, A. Gipson, ETBU 5-8, I. Lockhart, ETBU 5-6
Pole vault: Jack Miller, LETU 15-0, M. Sanders, ETBU 9-0
400 hurdles: D. Heichelheim, LETU 58.0, S. Childress, Jarvis 58.3, J. Jones, Texas College 58.5
1500 meters: L. Nightengale, LETU 4:07.09, M. Broussard, ETBU 4:13.34, G. Oehlert, LETU 4:17.4
Javelin: A. Salazar, Concordia 168-0, J. Powell, La. College 164-0, R. McDonald, ETBU 140-0
COLLEGE WOMEN
Individual results
100 meters: C. Austin, La. College 12.620, R. Mitchell, La. College 12.625, K. Johnson, Jarvis 12.63
200 meters: R. Mitchell, La. College 26.305, C. Austin, La. College 26.308, A. Nelson, H-Tillotson 26.45
400 meters: A. Nelson, H-Tillotson 1:01.44, B. Luke, Concordia 1:02, A. Noll, Huston-Tillotson 1:02.5
800 meters: A. Segura, LETU 2:29.15, E. Struxness, North Central 2:33.1, P. Cepeda, North Central 2:34.3
3000 meters: B. Lopez, Concordia 11:59, A. Pineda, Concordia 12:01.1, M. Craycraft, LETU 12:23
100 hurdles: P. Corely, Concordia 16.3, T. Field, LETU 17.4, S. Ingram, Concordia 18.8
400 relay: H-Tillotson 49.51, La. College 49.87, Jarvis 50.1
1600 relay: La. College 4:21.1, Concordia 4:22, Jarvis 4:23
Long jump: T. Field, LETU 16-8.50, S. Johnson, Concordia 16-8.50, J. Foster, Jarvis 16-5.50
Shot put: K. Byrd, Jarvis 36-3.50, R. Piccirello, Concordia 34-4.50, S. Saenz, Concordia 32-11.5
Discus: K. Byrd, Jarvis 118-9, R. Piccirello, Concordia 98-2, A. Bailey, H-Tillotson 97-10
Triple jump: A. Anderson, Concordia 36-9.50, T. Field, LETU 32-6
High jump: G. Almond, ETBU 4-8, S. Ingram, Concordia 4-8, K. Regalado, Concordia 4-4
Pole vault: K. Packer, LETU 10-6
400 hurdles: T. Brant, H-Tillotson 1:07.37, P. Corely, Concordia 1:09.49, L. Funk. LETU 1:12.1
1500 meters: A. Segura, LETU 5:03.87, E. Garcia, North Central 5:17.87, P. Cepeda, North Central 5:20. 4
Javelin: G. LaCroix, La. College 105, H. Shipp, ETBU 104, R. Stevenson, LETU 92-0
Tommy Atkins Relays
at Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: White Oak 183, Hughes Springs 148, Beckville 69, Harleton 64, Hawkins 48, Harmony 42, Union Grove 34, White Oak Maroon 21, Big Sandy 5
Individual results
100 meters: S. Gallagher, Union Grove 13.19, L. Posey, Hawkins 13.41, A. Smith, Beckville 14.11
200 meters: S. Davis, Hughes Springs 28.75, A. Barton, Union Grove 28.88, O. Carr, White Oak 29.15
400 meters: K. Terry, White Oak 1:02.22, Z. Jackson, Harleton 1:04.54, E. Jackson, Beckville 1:08.24
800 meters: S. Waller, Hughes Springs 2:42.30, E. Jackson, Beckville 2:47.85, K. Campbell, White Oak 2:49.86
1600 meters: M. Strickland, Hughes Springs 5:56.03, M. Kotick, Harmony 6:25.05, E. Hill, White Oak 6:26.51
3200 meters: M. Strickland, Hughes Springs 12:@8, J. Alexander, Hughes Springs 13:52, M. Kotick, Harmony 13:54
100 hurdles: K. Reed, White Oak 17.89, M. Madden, White Oak 18.15, C. Ward, Harmony 18.53
300 hurdles: S. Rogers, Harleton 53.26, M. Madden, White Oak 54.81, K. Reed, White Oak 55.01
400 relay: Hughes Springs (A. Everett, S. Davis, A. Kennedy, B. Young) 53.60, White Oak 54.01, Beckville 54.05
800 relay: Hughes Springs (A. Everett, S. Davis, A. Kennedy, B. Young) 1:56.03, White Oak 1:57.06, Beckville 1:58.33
1600 relay: White Oak (K. Terry, P. Palmer, A. Hall, O. Carr) 4:29.98, Hughes Springs 4:32.80, Harleton 4:44.59
Long jump: S. Davis, Hughes Springs 16-2, Z. Jackson, Harleton 16-1.50, A. Kennedy, Hughes Springs 15-8
Shot put: A. Davis, Hawkins 35-7, A. Craver, Hughes Springs, 28-3.50, E. Nix, White Oak 27-3.50
Discus: M. Jaco, Hawkins 100-3, K. Berry, White Oak 86-10, M. Balboa, White Oak 84-5
Triple jump: L. Posey, Hawkins 34-5, A. Kennedy, Hughes Springs 34-1.50, Z. Jackson, Harleton 33-5
High jump: C. Ward, Harmony 4-8, L. Baker, Beckville 4-8, P. Little, Harleton 4-8
Pole vault: L. Baker, White Oak 10-0, S. Riley, Whhte Oak 9-0, K. Reed, White Oak 8-0
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Union Grove 127.5, Harmony 115, White Oak 91, Beckville 75, Harleton 58.5, Hughes Springs 57, Big Sandy 55, Hawkins 37
Individual results
100 meters: C. Harroff, Big Sandy 11.6, R. Friddell, White Oak 12.11, I. Edwards, Harmony 12.3
200 meters: C. Harroff, Big Sandy 23.5, J. Jackson, Harleton 23.8, K. Jones, Beckville 24.3
400 meters: I. Holland, Hawkins 52.2, M. Morrison, Beckville 56.03, S. Rosales, Big Sandy 57.5
800 meters:V. Wakefield, Hughes Springs 2:06.50, D. Creager, White Oak 2:10.28, Sabetay Fernandez, Union Grove 2:10.59
1600 meters: V. Wakefield, Hughes Springs 4:56.43, N. Green, White Oak 5:04.15, K. Burns, Union Grove 5:08.44
3200 meters: V. Wakefield, Hughes Springs 10:55.93, N. Green, White Oak 11:16.23, J. Wilson, Hughes Springs 11:20.99
110 hurdles: C. Helpenstill, Harmony 16.93, G. Barnett, Union Grove 16.94, J. McNenry, Hawkins 17.10
300 hurdles: K. Williams, Union Grove 42.82, C. Helpenstill, Harmony, 44.36, H. Davis, Union Grove 44.99
400 relay: Beckville (K. Lewis, R. Harris, K. Jones, M. Morrison) 44.98, Harmony 45.15, White Oak 46.38
800 relay: Harmony (A. McKenzie, S. Ross, J. Langford, C. McNeil) 1:36.83, Harleton 1:37.29, Union Grove 1:38.26
1600 relay: Harmony (J. McAbee, S. Ross, J. Langford, C. McNeil) 3:38.36, Union Grove 3:39.58, Hawkins 3:41.41
Long jump: K. Williams, Union Grove 21-7, J. Jackson, Harleton 20-4, C. Mead, Union Grove 20-0
Shot put: B. Chatham, Harmony 46-5, M. Jitjaeng, Big Sandy 43-0, T. Kennedy, Hughes Springs 42-0
Discus: M. Jitjaeng, Big Sandy 148-11, B. Chatham, Harmony 135-9, N. Ferrell, Union Grove 122-0
Triple jump: J. Jackson, Harleton 41-7.50, K. Williams, Union Grove 40-10, R. Harris, Beckville 40-6
High jump: R. Harris, Beckville 6-0, J. Dezelle, Big Sandy 5-10, M. Morrison, Beckville 5-8
Pole vault: T. McKinney, White Oak 14-6, M. Stevens, White Oak 13-0, J. Steph, Beckville 13-0