Maverick Relays
at Maverick Stadium
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Longview 96, Lufkin 73, Texas High 62, Hallsville 53, Tatum 50, Pine Tree 43, Mount Pleasant 19, Kilgore 14, Marshall 14, Gilmer 10
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 meters: R. Metcalf, Tatum 11.14; C. Venters, Hallsville 11.21; L. Freeman, Longview 11.40
200 meters: L. Freeman, Longview 23.19; D. Willis, Texas High 23.24; B. Starling, Tatum 23.26
400 meters: E. Hunter, Pine Tree 52.92; C. Stafford, Lufkin 53.87; K. Hollis, Longview 53.94
800 meters: O. Likins, Texas High 1:59.45; J. Garcia, Longview 2:05.37; K. Turner, Lufkin 2:05.97
1600 meters: O. Likins, Texas High 4:36.68; K. Turner, Lufkin 4:38; J. Garcia, Longview 4:40
3200 meters: P. Robles, Mount Pleasant 10:34.44; A. Bain, Kilgore 10:36.44; K. Murphy, Lufkin 10:38.21
110 hurdles: S. Bush, Tatum 15.38; M. Burnett, Hallsville 16.17; C. Miller, Texas High 16.97
300 hurdles: J. Pradia, Longview 43.73; C. Miller, Texas High 43.93; H. Tarver, Pine Tree 44.06
400 relay: Pine Tree (T. Sheffield, D. Freeman, K. Thomas, K. Turner) 43.95; Tatum 44.50; Longview 44.57
800 relay: Longview (M. Cannon, C. Hopkins, L. Freeman, T. Abney) 1:32.24; Lufkin 1:32.75; Texas High 1:33.43
1600 relay: Lufkin (C. Stafford, C. Diaz, R. Mack, A.J. Montomery) 3:32.77; Hallsville 3:35.52; Longview 3:38.01
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 118, Hallsville 62, Texas High 49, Marshall 48, Tatum 38, Pine Tree 37, Gilmer 29, Mount Pleasant 20, Lufkin 15, Longview Green 14, Jefferson 4
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 meters: M. Pippins, Longview 12.64; K. King, Pine Tree 12.86; S. Talley, Longview 12.92
200 meters: K. King, Pine Tree 27.34; Q. Walker, Texas High 28.24; K. Taylor, Longview Green 28.37
400 meters: F. Barnes, Texas High 1:05.80; J. Morrow, Longview Green 1:05.98; G. Russell, Longview 1:06
800 meters: C. Hale, Hallsville 2:33.25; A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:36.13; F. Barnes, Texas High 2:40.22
1600 meters: I. Breaux, Longview 5:40.42; E. Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 5;57.09; C. Hale, Hallsville 6:03.83
3200 meters: I. Breaux, Longview 12:03.81; E. Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 1:08.58; K. Moughon, Hallsville 13:19
100 hurdles: B. Hatchett, Texas High 16.15; A. Pegues, Longview 17.24; M. Greenwood, Tatum 17.34
300 hurdles: M. Greenwood, Tatum 51.85; A. Chamberlain, Gilmer 52.36; F. Bellamy, Texas High 52.93
400 relay: Longview (M. Peterson, A. Evans, S. Talley, M. Pippins) 50.58; Marshall 51.95; Tatum 52.37
800 relay: Longview (M. Peterson, A. Evans, S. Talley, M. Pippins) 1:50.53; Marshall 1:51.03; Pine Tree 1:52.32
1600 relay: Longview (B. Mitchell, J. Morrow, K. Taylor, M. Peterson) 4:24.01; Marshall 4:26.88; Gilmer 4:29.01
JV BOYS
Team standings: Longview 120, Lufkin 106, Hallsville 54, Texas High 45, Lufkin Purple 35, Tatum 23, Mount Pleasant 16, Pine Tree 16, Nacogdoches 10, Kilgore 4, Lufkin White 4, Marshall 1
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Nacogdoches 132.5, Longview 115, Texas High 55, Lufkin 48, Carthage 22, Mount Pleasant 16, Hallsville 12, Marshall 12, Kilgore 10, Pine Tree 10, Longview Green 1.5