LOBO RELAYS
At Lobo Stadium
Longview
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Longview 139.75, Rockwall 124.5, Lufkin 95, Kilgore 72, Pine Tree 57, Tyler Lee 38, Gilmer 35, Carthage 27, Daingerfield 23.75, Hallsville 7
Individual results
100 meters: C. Jackson, Kilgore 10.91; D. Smith, Gilmer 11.26; A. Hall, Longview 11.30
200 meters: L. Freeman, Longview 22.25; C. Jackson, Kilgore 22.39; J. Diaz, Lufkin 22.52
400 meters: T. Abney, Longview 50.63; K. Hollis, Longview 51.09; E. Hunter, Pine Tree 51.64
800 meters: R. Hill, Rockwall 1:58.77; J. Gacia, Longview 2:00.78; R. Mack, Lufkin 2:01.11
1600 meters: B. Ortiz, Rockwall 4:37.25; J. Garcia, Longview 4:37.97; K. Turner, Lufkin 4:42.59
3200 meters: A. Bain, Kilgore 10:22.33; K. Turner, Lufkin 10:32.20; D. Montenegro, Rockwall 10:35.77
110 hurdles: S. Alves, Rockwall 15.62; M. Tyeskie, Kilgore 15.73; E. Davison, Tyler Lee 16.54
300 hurdles: D. Jones, Rockwall 40.68; S. Alves, Rockwall 41.05; J. Pradia, Longview 42.28
400 relay: Longview (T. Abney, M. Cannon, A. Hall, L. Freeman) 42.04; Lufkin 42.88; Kilgore 42.98
800 relay: Lufkin (A. Montgomery, J. Diaz, K. Clark, C. Diaz) 1:29.05; Longview 1:29.19; Rockwall 1:31.78
1600 relay: Lufkin (R. Mack, C. Stafford, A.J. Montgomery, C. Diaz) 3:28.52; Longview 3:29.51; Rockwall 3:31.65
Long jump: K. Thomas, Pine Tree 20-9; K. Dixon, Carthage 20-1; J. Gillock, Rockwall 19-9
Shot put: D. King, Gilmer 54-1.50; D. Blanton, Kilgore 53-0.50; C. Woodside, Kilgore 52-5
Discus: G. Lawrence, Tyler Lee 145-6; J. Key, Pine Tree 132-9; C. Brown, Rockwall 129-8
Triple jump: K. Dixon, Carthage 45-1.50; M. Henry, Longview 44-4.50; K. Thomas, Pine Tree 41-3.50
High jump: K. Carr, Longview 6-6; K. Kittrell, Rockwall 6-4; J. Craver, Daingerfield 6-4
Pole vault: K. Griffen, Pine Tree 13-6; E. Stark, Rockwall 13-6; G. Lewis, Rockwall 13-6
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Rockwall 132, Longview 129, Tyler Lee 03, Pine Tree 85, Kilgore 50, Gilmer 44, Carthage 32, Nacogdoches 21, Lufkin 19, Hallsville 3
Individual results
100 meters: K. Hall, Tyler Lee 12.39; M. Pippins, Longview 12.41; K. King, Pine Tree 12.55
200 meters: M. Holland, Kilgore 25.59; K. Hall, Tyler Lee 26.13; O. Cade, Rockwall 26.27
400 meters: O. Lowrey, Rockwall 59.06; M. Peterson, Longview 1:01.68; M. Marshall, Tyler Lee 1:02.16
800 meters: J. Gladney, Rockwall 2:24.77; G. Lamb, Tyler Lee 2:27.19; C. McCrary, Rockwall 2:35.41
1600 meters: I. Breaux, Longview 5:25.26; A. McCutcheon, Rockwall 5:29.29; G. Lamb, Tyler Lee 5:43.63
3200 meters: I. Breaux, Longview 12:00.74; A. McCutcheon, Rockwall 12:17.43; S. Hamlin, Tyler Lee 12:24.87
100 hurdles: A. Yoder, Rockwall 15.72; A. Pegues, Longview 16.03; M. Marshall, Tyler Lee 16.76
300 hurdles: A. Yoder, Rockwall 47.74; A. Bradshaw, Gilmer 49.82; R. Garrett, Pine Tree 49.75
400 relay: Longview (A. Evans, M. Pippins, B. Mitchell, S. Talley) 48.36; Tyler Lee 49.46; Kilgore 49.78
800 relay: Longview (M. Peteson, A. Evans, B. Mitchell, S. Talley) 1:45.61; Tyler Lee 1:48.01; Kilgore 1:48.56
1600 relay: Rockwall (C. McCrary, O. Lowrey, O. Cade, J. Gladney) 4:00.46; Longview 4:09.49; Pine Tree 4:10.20
Long jump: K. King, Pine Tree 17-2; M. Pippins, Longview 16-6; J. McLin, Carthage 16-4.50
Shot put: T. Hale, Lufkin 39-2; B. Clifton, Gilmer 35-9; A. Thomas, Pine Tree 34-9.50
Discus: B. Clifton, Gilmer 119-3; A. Thomas, Pine Tree 109-8; S. Pellum, Carthage 109-4
Triple jump: K. King, Pine Tree 35-4; R. Garrett, Pine Tree 34-5.50; S. Chism,Kilgore 34-3
High jump: G. Lowrey, Rockwall 5-6; G. Russell, Longview 5-0; A. Bradshaw, Gilmer 4-8
Pole vault: O. Cade, Rockwall 12-6; K. Marion, Carthage 9-6; A. RRamirez, Rockwall 9-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: Longview 160, Lufkin 138, Rockwall 119, Pine Tree 55, Gilmer 45, Tyler Lee 44, Kilgore 24, Hallsville 14, Daingerfield 12, Longview Green 8
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 133, Rockwall 123, Tyler Lee 111, Nacogdoches 55, Carthage 51, Pine Tree 43, Lufkin 40, Gilmer 30, Kilgore 16, Hallsville 12, Longview Green 6
WATTY MYERS
RELAYS
At Texas High
Texarkana
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Texas high 139, Liberty-Eylau 80, Atlanta 62, Hallsville 53, Pleasant Grove 51, Marshall 45
Individual results
(Running events only)
100 meters: I. Aldrige, L-Eylau 12.84; K. Easter, Atlanta 12.92; B. Webster, L-Eylau 12.95
200 meters: K. Anderson, T. High 24.93; J. Harvey, P. Grove 26.58; D. Dade, T. High 27.20
400 meters: J. Harvey, P. Grove 1:01.96; F. Barnes, T. High 1:02.12; J. Hever, P. Grove 1:03.01
800 meters: V. Perez, T. High 2:27.12; F. Barnes, T. High 2:28.78; A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:29.34
1600 meters: K. Fomby, Atlanta 6:06.70; K. Moughon, Hallsville 6:13.98; L. Colvin, P. Grove 6:18.97
3200 meters: J. Stroman, Atlanta 13:09; K. Moughon, Hallsville 13:11; L. Colvin, P. grove 13:17
100 hurdles: B. Hatchett, T. High 16.03; K. Smith, L-Eylau 16.59; C. Gooden, T. High 17.45
300 hurdles: I. Cooper, Atlanta 49.09; F. Bellamy, T. High 50.28; F. Baloraine, Hallsville 50.31
400 relay: L-Eylau (I. Aldridge, L. Jeffery, C. Simmons, D. Thomas) 48.15; T. High 49.54; Marshall 50.21
800 relay: L-Eylau (L. Jeffery, C. Simmons, D. Thomas, B. Webster) 1:43.31; T. High 1:45.34; Marshall 1:47.27
1600 relay: Marshall (A. Smith, T. King, K. King, A. Gill) 4:12.49; T. High 4:14.87; L-Eylau 4:18.89
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Carthage 119, Texas High 87, Hallsville 80, Liberty-Eylau 50, Atlanta 44, Marshall 40, Pleasant Grove 8, Nacogdoches 6
Individual results
100 meters: C. Venters, Hallsville 11.06; L. Johnson, P. Grove 11.11; K. Williams, Carthage 11.15
200 meters: C. Venters, Hallsville 21.90; D. Willis, T. High 22.43; T. Neal, L-Eylau 22.46
400 meters: J. Williams, Carthage 51.62; E. Monsivias, Hallsville 51.86; L. Ragland, T. High 52.61
800 meters: O. Likens, T. High 1:53.89; E. Likens, T. High 2:06.82; N. Lewis, Marshall 2:10.81
1600 meters: O. Likins, T. High 4:26.37; D. Ward, Atlanta 4:40.84; S. Hawthorne, Hallsville 4:50.01
3200 meters: D. Ward, Atlanta 10:35; M. Hanks, Carthage 10:37; S. Hawthorne, Hallsville 10:41
110 hurdles: J. Brager, Carthage 15.20; M. Halton, Carthage 15.78; L. Felder, Hallsville 15.99
300 hurdles: M. Halton, Carthage 40.69; L. Felder, Hallsville 40.93; T. Cooper, T. High 42.21
400 relay: L-Eylau (K. White, S. Turner, T. Neal, M. Handy) 42.46; Carthage 42.81; Marshall 43.47
800 relay: T. High (M. Fields, T. Miller, D. Willis, K. Webster) 1:29.56; Carthage 1:30.05; L- Eylau 1:30.21
1600 relay: Hallsville (C. Venters, E. Monsivais, L. Felder, A. Daniel) 3:25.53; Carthage 3:28.41; T. High 3:30.34
JV BOYS
Team standings: Texas High 74, Cartghage 71, Liberty-Eylau 64, Atlanta 53, Hallsville 52, Marshall 50, Pleasant Grove 44, Nacogdohes 26
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Texas High 135, Hallsville 109, Atlanta 65, Liberty-Eylau 40, Marshall 36, Pleasant Grove 12
BULLDOG RELAYS
At W.F. Lockett Stadium
Jefferson
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Tatum 178, Jefferson 99, Winona 46, Waskom 39, McLeod 8
Individual results
(Running events only)
100 meters: R. Metcalf, Tatum 10.81; T. Johnson, Jefferson 10.85; M. Brasher, Jefferson 10.99
200 meters: K. Starling, Tatum 22.87; K. Smith, Jefferson 23.45; D. Smith, Tatum 23.48
400 meters: I. Anderson, Tatum 52.84; N. Parker, Tatum 53.74; K. Acevedo, Tatum 55.85
800 meters: M. Gonzalez, Waskom 2:12.09; K. Acevedo, Tatum 2:14.40; C. Brown, Jefferson 2:19.81
1600 meters: A. Chavez, Tatum 5:24.39; M. Gonzalez, Waskom 5:34.23; D. Magdelino, Waskom 5:34.72
3200 meters: A. Chavez, Tatum 11:29.20; D. Magdelino, Waskom 12:24.11; J. McGray, McLeod 12:58.09
110 hurdles: S. Bush, Tatum 14.93; Windham, Tatum 18.43; A.J. Marry, Jefferson 20.69
300 hurdles: S. Bush, Tatum 43.85; Windham, Tatum 49.41; A.J. Marry, Jefferson 49.53
400 relay: Tatum (D. Smith, D. Monroe, K. Starling, R. Metcalf) 42.52; Jefferson 42.56; Winona 44.87
800 relay: Jefferson (A.J. Singleton, T. Johnson, M. Brasher, B. Johnson) 1:31.07; Tatum 1:32.65; Winona 1:33.87
1600 relay: Tatum (S. Bush, R. Metcalf, J. Blanton, K. Acevedo) 3:32.84; Winona 3:40.06; Jefferson 3:44.29
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Tatum 141, Waskom 96.5, Daingerfield 89, Jefferson 60.5, McLeod 20, Winona 12
Individual results
(Running events only)
100 meters: R. Davis, Tatum 12.68; J. Akinsuroju, Daingerfield 12.71; D. Batton, Waskom 12.86
200 meters: C. Moore, Tatum 26.62; D. Batton, Waskom 26.93; C. Cotton, Jefferson 27.75
400 meters: K. Edwards, Tatum 1:03.14; S. Fields, Daingerfield 1:03.22; Q. Roberts, Daingerfield 1:05.84
800 meters: G. Bravo, Waskom 2:44.63; P. Bravo, Waskom 2:45.43; E. Wiley, Tatum 2:47.02
1600 meters: P. Bravo, Waskom 6:10.59; R. Schubert, McLeod 6:24.93; M. Andrade, Tatum 6:41.62
3200 meters: R. Schubert, McLeod 13:19.99; G. Bravo, Waskom 13:30.11; L. Posada, Waskom 14:45.75
100 hurdles: M. Greenwood, Tatum 17.17; J. Ventimiglia, Jefferson 17.59; T. McMellon, Daingerfield 17.92
300 hurdles: M. Greenwood, Tatum 50.06; T. McMellon, Daingerfield 52.78; J. Ventimiglia, Jefferson 57.15
400 relay: Tatum (A. Holman, R. Davis, E. Allen, C. Moore) 50.14; Daingerfield 50.48; Jefferson 52.08
800 relay: Tatum (A. Holman, R. Davis, E. Allen, C. Moore) 1:46.04; Daingerfield 1:52.88; Jefferson 1:56.74
1600 relay: Tatum (K. Edwards, E. Allen, M. Greenwood, K. Biggs) 4:12.62; Daingerfield 4:24.65; Waskom 4:50.30
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Tatum 130, Jefferson 46, Daingerfield 44
JV BOYS
Team standings: Jefferson 103, Waskom 90, Winona 56, McLeod 48, Tatum 40