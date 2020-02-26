With two longtime meets on tap today and Friday, East Texas track and field fans have the chance to see some of the top high school and college athletes perform without leaving the 903 area code.
White Oak’s Tommy Atkins Relays kicks things off today at Roughneck Stadium, and Pine Tree High School and LeTourneau University team up to host the Graham Knowles & LeTourneau Invitational at Pirate Stadium on Friday.
WHITE OAK
The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with field events and the 3,200 meters. Running events) finals only will start ASAP following the end of field events.
Joining host team White Oak in the event are Beckville, Big Sandy, Harleton, Harmony, Hawkins, Hughes Springs and White Oak.
PINE TREE
The meet opens with field events at 9:15 a.m. at Pirate Stadium and the college javeline throw at Lear Park.
The pole vault, shot put and discus will follow at 9:30 a.m., long jump and triple jump at 10 a.m. and high jump at 10:30 a.m.
Running events begin with the 3,200 meters at 10:45 a.m. The college men/women will run the 3,000 meters at 12:15 p.m., and the remaining running events will begin at 1 p.m.
High school varsity and JV teams scheduled to participate include Pine Tree, Hallsville, Kaufman, Kilgore, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse and Spring Hill (boys only).
College teams slated to compete are LeTourneau, ETBU, North Central Texas Community College, Concordia University, Huston-Tillotson, Louisiana College, Jarvis Christian College and Texas College.