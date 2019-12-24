LEXI BAKER

School: White Oak

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Baker had 327 kills, 68 aces, 344 digs and 26 assists.

HEATHER CRAIG

School: Henderson

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Craig had 360 kills, 407 digs, 50 aces, 26 blocks, 14 assists and was her district’s MVP.

HAYLEE JORDAN

School: Gilmer

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Jordan totaled 192 kills, 156 blocks, 249 digs and 21 aces.

KINSLEY RIVERS

School: Beckville

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Rivers had 276 kills, 61 aces, 47 blocks and 293 digs.

SIERRAH RICHTER

School: Sabine

Position: Setter

By the numbers: Richter tallied 1,510 assists, 135 aces, 296 digs and 78 kills.

KRISTEN STEWART

School: Carthage

Position: Setter

By the numbers: Stewart had 925 assists, 300 digs, 50 blocks, 100 kills and 82 aces.