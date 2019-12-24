SAM BELL
School: Sabine
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Bell finished with 421 kills, 408 digs, 66 aces and 24 blocks. 16-3A MVP
ABBY ERVIN
School: Ore City
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Ervin finished with 266 kills, 167 digs, 11 assists and 35 aces.
REESE GRIFFIN
School: Elysian Fields
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Griffin tallied 569 digs, 189 kills and 55 aces.
KASI JONES
School: Union Grove
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Jones had 424 digs, 291 assists, 193 kills, 35 blocks and 95 aces.
ANGELL EVANS
School: Longview
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Evans had 545 digs and 28 aces.
JADEN PARKER
School: Longview HEAT
Position: Setter
By the numbers: Parker had 672 assists, 168 digs, 68 aces and 13 kills.