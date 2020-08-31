The Beckville Ladycats continue to roll along, moving to 10-1 on the season with a couple of wins last week.
A big part of the success has been the steady play of Avery Morris, who earned East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors for her performances in wins over Class 3A Harmony and Class 2A No. 5 Neches.
Morris recorded 20 kills, 26 digs, four blocks and four aces for the week. She opened the week with a couple of aces, eight kills, six digs and two blocks in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 win over Harmony, and then added two aces, 12 kills, 20 digs and two blocks in an 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over neches.
Beckville, ranked No. 2 in last week’s Class 2A poll by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, will host Troup tonight and then visit Class 3A No. 3 Sabine on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from East Texas in games played Aug. 24-29 (nominated by coaches):
■ Gilmer’s Madyson Tate had 15 kills, four blocks and four digs.
■ Sabine’s Sierrah Richter finished the week with 81 assists, 43 digs, 10 aces and 10 kills.
■ Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers recorded 20 kills, 20 digs, three blocks and eight aces, and teammate Amber Harris had 12 aces, 11 kills, 22 digs and five blocks.
■ Waskom’s Alaina Dyson finished the week with 21 kills, nine digs and two aces, and teammate Skyie Middlebrook recorded 15 digs.
■ Elysian Fields’ Tucker Ellis ripped 15 kills and added five blocks and nine digs against Henderson on Tuesday.
■ Gary’s Summer Stuart had 14 kills, 11 digs and five aces for the week. Teammate Adisyn Bonner finished with 35 assists and six aces, Emma Adams 23 aces, 17 kills and 18 digs and Gracie Johnson 15 kills, 27 digs and three aces.