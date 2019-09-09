Dominant at the net and pinpoint accurate on the service line, Big Sandy’s Airikah Pippins helped lead her team to a 2-0 record last week.
For her efforts, Pippins has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Sept. 2-7.
Pippins finished the week with 43 kills, five blocks and eight digs while going 24-for-26 at the service line in wins over Jacksonville and Longview Christian School.
The Lady Wildcat standout had 26 kills, five block and five digs to help Big Sandy overcome a two-set deficit against Class 5A Jacksonville in a 12-25, 25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12 win.
On Friday, she was perfect at the line (19-for-19) and added 17 kills and three digs in a 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-11 win over Longview Christian School.
In other outstanding performance from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Angell Evans had 29 digs, three aces, a kill and 14 service points in two matches. Laci Lewis added 11 kills, 11 digs and four aces, Miah Colbert 10 kills, 11 digs, a block and an ace and LaDeja George eight kills, five blocks, an ace and three digs.
Gilmer’s Madyson Tate finished with a .286 hitting percentage with nine total kills and nine blocks.
Beckville’s Miranda Mize recorded seven aces, nine kills, 12 digs and three assists in the Ladycats’ lone match of the week. Allison Baker had two aces, six kills, 14 assists and 12 digs, and Kinsley Rivers recorded an ace, eight kills and 10 digs.
LC finishes second
In the final tournament of the season, Leverett’s Chapel finished second over the weekend at the South Hills Spike-A-Delic Tournament in Fort Worth.
The Lady Lions defeated South Hills (25-18, 25-14) on Friday. On Saturday, Leverett’s Chapel defeated Alvarado (25-16, 18-25, 25-13) before falling to Waxahachie Life (25-17, 25-21) in the title match.
Michelle Jamaica earned all-tournament honors after finishing the weekend with 53 digs, 10 aces and eight kills.
Final tuneups
Most area teams will close out non-district play tonight and open the league schedule on Friday.
Marshall is idle tonight and will host Pine Tree on Friday to open District 16-5A play.
Longview hosts Kilgore tonight, and then visits North Mesquite for the 11-6A opener on Friday. Hallsville visits Beckville tonight before opening the district worksheet at home against Whitehouse on Friday.
Spring Hill entertains Class 5A Jacksonville tonight before opening the district schedule at Cumberland Academy on Friday.