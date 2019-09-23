The Henderson Lady Lions went 1-1 for the week, earning a key district win over an arch-rival and falling to a ranked non-district opponent.
Heather Craig came up big in both matches for the Lady Lions despite playing with a torn labrum in her hitting arm. For her efforts, Craig has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Craig finished the week with 30 kills, 45 digs, two aces and three blocks in a win over Kilgore (26-28, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22) and a loss to Central Heights (22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 15-10).
She recorded 12 kills and came up with 27 digs against Kilgore, and came back with 18 kills, 18 digs and two blocks against Central.
The Lady Lions resume district action tonight at Gilmer.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Sept. 16-21 (nominated by coaches):
Hallsville’s Cassidy Cole led all hitters with a .435 hitting percentage with 26 kills. She also contributed six aces and six blocks.
Sabine’s Aubree McCann had 18 kills, nine aces, nine digs and two blocks. Teammate Mikinzi Cantrell finished with 17 kills, six digs and two aces. Sierrah Richter finished with 64 assists, 13 aces, five kills and eight digs, Sam Bell 15 kills, eight aces, 12 digs and two blocks and Maddie Furrh 10 kills, seven aces and seven digs.
Big Sandy’s Lizzie Worden finished the week with 59 assists, five aces and 31 digs and was 31 of 34 on her serves. Airikah Pippins had 13 digs, three blocks and 41 kills and was 25 for 26 serving and Chyler Ponder recorded two aces, 14 kills, 27 digs, three assists and went 26 for 28 serving.
Union Grove’s Kasi Jones finished the week with 41 digs, 29 assists, 22 kills, two blocks and 10 aces.
Tonight’s schedule
The Longview Lady Lobos visit Mesquite Horn for a District 11-6A skirmish, while Pine Tree is at Jacksonville, Hallsville hosts John Tyler and Marshall visits Lufkin in District 16-5A action.
Kilgore visits Spring Hill and Henderson is at Gilmer in 16-4A, and Carthage opens District 20-4A play at home against Jasper.
In District 15-3A, it’s Tatum at Waskom, Ore City at Daingerfield, Elysian Fields at Jefferson and New Diana at Hughes Springs, and in 16-3A White Oak hosts Troup and Sabine hosts West Rusk.
Union Grove visits Timpson for a non-district match. In 19-2A, Big Sandy visits Hawkins and Union Hill is at Chapel Hill, while Beckville visits Carlisle in 20-2A.
St. Mary’s is at Longview Christian School and Longview HEAT hosts Tyler HEAT in private school matches.
College
East Texas Baptist University (8-5, 2-1) will visit Centenary for a 7 p.m. match tonight, and then host an ASC Crossover Tournament over the weekend — facing Mary Hardin-Baylor at 11 a.m. and Howard Payne at 3 p.m. on Friday and Concordia-Texas at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Wiley College (8-2, 4-0) will visit Huston-Tillotson on Friday and Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday.