Wiley College Sports Information
Over the past decade, the Wiley College volleyball team has been one of the top teams in the Red River Athletic Conference. Katrina English looks to add to its success as the new head volleyball coach.
English succeeds Mike MacNeill, who led the Lady Wildcats to 52 wins in three seasons and the Red River Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championship in 2018.
“I’m excited,” English said. “I feel like this is the path God wants me on. I’m glad I’ll get to continue to coach in the Red River Athletic Conference.”
Last season, she led the University of the Southwest (N.M.) to 12 wins and its first Red River Athletic Conference Tournament victory since 2017. Four players earned All-Conference with two earning First Team. She tutored the 2019 RRAC Freshman of the Year in Martinique Larvingo. She played in the Red River Athletic Conference at Houston Baptist University – earning All-Conference honors in 2002 and 2003.
English will inherit eight players from last season’s team including First Team All-Conference selection Tiyanna Johnson and Second Team All-Conference players Kailie Williams and Alia Scott. The Lady Wildcats went 17-11 last season with a 10-2 record in conference play. They reached the conference semifinals for the fifth straight season.
“I have a strong group of girls returning,” English said. “Playing against them last season, I saw they had strong friendships. I’m hoping to continue to build on that. I’m going to add some players that will help move this program forward.”
Before the University of the Southwest, English coached at Kerrville Tivy High School (Texas) and led them to a 10-4 district record. She had seven players earn All-District and eight earn Academic All-District. In 2017, she was the head coach at Kentucky State University – leading them to a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Regional berth. English was the SIAC Outstanding Tournament Coach of the Year. Three players earned All-Tournament and one was named MVP.
From 2013-2016, she coached at Temple Junior College (Texas) and guided it to runner-up finishes in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region V. She brought up two Region V Most Valuable Players, three All-Americans and Five Academic Award winners. In 2012, she led St. Gregory’s University to the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament – for its first postseason berth in eight years.