For their play throughout the regular season, four members of the East Texas Baptist University volleyball were honored by the American Southwest Conference in the annual yearly awards.
Bailey Byas, Allie Fennell, Annie Harris, and Cassidy Zellmer all earned ASC awards from the East Division as Fennell was the co-East Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. These are the first awards for Fennell, Harris, and Zellmer while Byas was a honorable mention selection last year.
Named to the All-ASC East Division first team were Byas and Fennell. Byas finished second on the team with 186 kills while recording 113 digs. This included her first career double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs at the University of St. Thomas on Oct. 22. She also finished fourth with 29 blocks. Fennell was ETBU’s top offensive player with 251 kills, including 19 against Schreiner (11/2/19). On defense, Fennell was second with 44 blocks.
Selected to the All-ASC East Division second team was Harris, who finished as the team’s block’s leader at 46. She had a career-high six at the University of Texas Dallas this year. She finished with 117 kills, including 13 at the University of St. Thomas (10/22/19).
Zellmer was named All-ASC East honorable mention. Zellmer was the team leader in both assists (469) and service aces (31) while finishing second in digs with 245. This would include a career-high 29 assists against Sul Ross State (10/18/19) and 18 digs at Louisiana College. In addition, she produced nine double-doubles on the season.
ETBU finished the season 14-14 overall and 7-7 in the ASC East Division.