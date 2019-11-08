Wiley college Sports Information
SAN ANTONIO — After leading the Red River Athletic Conference in kills and kills per set, Wiley College volleyball player Khrystyna Frank won Player of the Year and was one of three Lady Wildcats selected to the All-Conference First Team.
The awards were announced during the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship banquet on Thursday. Frank is the first Lady Wildcat since before 2004. Though she missed eight matches with four in conference play, she put up 288 kills for an average of 4.4 per set. In 10 conference matches, she averaged 4.6 kills per set and reached double figures in kills. Frank, who earned First Team All-Conference for a second consecutive season, won four Attacker of the Week awards. She recorded a double-double in eight matches.
Alexia Souza became the first Lady Wildcat to win Setter of the Year while also earning her third consecutive First Team All-Conference selection. She led the conference with 892 assists for an average of 10.1 per set. Souza was Setter of the Week five times this season. She was a key contributor defensively with 206 digs and 57 blocks. In four of her last five matches, Souza recorded over 40 assists, including a career-high 58 in a five-set match against Huston-Tillotson on Oct. 26.
In her first season with Wiley College, Tiyanna Johnson earned First Team All-Conference. She led the team with 81 blocks – which ranks third in the conference. She is tied for second averaging just under one block per set. Johnson recorded a career-high nine blocks against Our Lady of the Lake University on September 28. She also put up 117 kills – reaching double figures in two of her last three matches. Johnson tallied 21 aces with 10 coming against Red River Athletic Conference opponents.
Four Lady Wildcats earned Second Team All-Conference. In her freshman season, Kailie Williams became a solid option on the attack. She put down 131 kills. During Red River Athletic Conference play, Williams hit .327. She was named Attacker of the Week on Oct. 14.
Alia Scott, who was an All-Conference Honorable Mention last season, recorded 343 digs for an average of 3.7 per set. She reached double figures in 19 matches with 11 during conference play. She won Defender of the Week on Sept. 23.
Marissa Neal recorded 160 digs, 151 kills, a team-high 31 aces and 22 blocks in her freshman campaign. She is one of three players to play in every set this season.
After only playing four sets in seven matches last season, Teleza Collier played a bigger role this season. She tallied 110 kills – averaging 1.9 per set. She reached double-digits in two matches including 10 against the Red River Athletic Conference regular season champion Huston-Tillotson University on Oct. 26.
Renata Carlos Da Silva, Merritt Elder and Hailie Williams earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. Da Silva recorded 107 kills and 52 blocks to earn honorable mention for the second time in her career. She was chosen by head coach Mike MacNeill to be Wiley College’s representative on the Champions of Character Team.
Elder was second on the team with 223 digs in her freshman season. She also contributed 20 service aces and a 96.4 receive percentage. In her first season, Hailie Williams recorded 62 kills and 20 blocks. She tallied a career-high 10 kills against Paul Quinn College on Sept. 20. She had a career-high four block assists against Kansas Wesleyan University.
The Lady Wildcats earned the second seed in the RRAC Volleyball Championship. They will face the winner of Our Lady of the Lake University and Texas College at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake University’s Mabee Gymnasium.