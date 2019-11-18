Hallsville junior Ashley Jones and Whitehouse senior Briana Brown shared Most Valuable Player honors, and Pine Tree, Hallsville, Whitehouse and John Tyler all had superlative picks with the release of the District 16-5A All-District Volleyball Team for 2019.
Other superlative honors went to Symone Morris of John Tyler (MVP hitter), Ryann Foster of Whitehouse (MVP setter), Kate Idrogo of Whitehouse and Eriana Valle of John Tyler (Defensive MVP), Hannah Barry of Pine Tree (Libero), Cassidy Cole of Hallsville (Blocker), Libby Flores of Lufkin (Newcomer), Amy Thomas of Hallsville (Server) and Cara Collum of Hallsville and Lamessa Derrett of John Tyler (Coach).
FIRST TEAM
Pine Tree: Sam Sommerfeld, Malaeka Wilson; Hallsville: Ayden McDermott, Chloe Ferrill, Emma Rogers; Marshall: Caitlyn Ellenburg; Whitehouse: Ashlee Taylor, Aja Williams; John Tyler: Makia Moon, Michiah McFarland; Lufkin: Kelby Coutee; Jacksonville: Ka’lessia Anderson
SECOND TEAM
Pine Tree: Taitum Barry, Jamaya Davis; Hallsville: Mallory Pyle, Riley Rodriguez, Lexi Herndon; Marshall: Chloe Buchanan; Whitehouse: Hannah Owens, Hannah House; John Tyler: Kassity McKenzie, Alexy Valle; Lufkin: Catera Brown; Jacksonville: Ashley Freeney
HONORABLE MENTION
Pine Tree: McKenzie Kirk, Aniya Gibson, Tatum Cates; Hallsville: Abbi Fischer, Mattie Bankston, Brooke Grisson; Marshall: Jordan Terry, Mahogani Wilson, Margaret Truelove, Katelynn Jones, Emily Ellenburg; Whitehouse: Asja Lewis; John Tyler: Aaliyah Ryder, Sade Thompson, Takaisha Bowie-Hunter, Corianna Lewis, Treasure Coleman, Patrianna Pettigrew, Latavia Monroe; Lufkin: Courtnee Morgan; Jacksonville: Maegan Holliday, Lauryn Johnson, Tykeria Tilley, Kristin Gonzalez; Nacogdoches: Ashton Larson
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Pine Tree: Mallory Armstrong, Taitum Cates, Jamaya Davis, Aniya Gibson, Ryauna Garrett, Niya Williams, Malaeka Wilson, Hannah Barry, Tatum Barry, McKenzie Kirk, Sam Sommerfeld; Hallsville: Abbi Fischer, Ayden McDermott, Brooke Grissom, Mallory Pyle, Emma Rogers, Riley Rodriguez, Chloe Ferrill, Ashley Jones, Lexi Herndon, Amy Thomas, Cassidy Cole; Marshall: Mia Dunaway, Caitlyn Ellenburg, Emily Hill, Margaret Truelove, Mahogani Wilson, Raela Spratling, Jordan Terry, Emily Ellenburg, Chloe Buchanan, Elizabeth Palmer; Whitehouse: Ryann Foster, Hannah House, Kate Idrogo, Jayla Thompson, Sydnie Mitcham, Briana Brown, Hannah Owens, Ashlee Taylor; John Tyler: Takaisha Bowie-Hunter, Eriana Valle, Alexy Valle, Corianna Lewis, LaTavia Monroe, Michiah McFarland, Kassity McKenzie; Lufkin: Natalie Cox, Libby Flores, Bree Hodges, Courtnee Morgan, Aleah Park, Kelby Coutee, Catera Brown, Mia Lila, Claire Walters, Kaylen Davis, Stefani Hernandez; Jacksonville: Maegan Holliday, Kristin Gonzalez, Angelli Romero, Morgan Washburn; Nacogdoches: Jasmine Weng, Isabel Garcia, Sierra Smith, Ashton Larson, Taylor Bach