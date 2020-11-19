Hallsville (11-6) vs. Whitehouse (10-9)
Class 5A, Region II
Bi-district playoff
6 p.m. tonight, Hawkins
Mascots
Hallsville: Ladycats
Whitehouse: Ladycats
Players to watch
Hallsville: Ashley Jones (460 assists, 69 kills, 44 blocks, 120 digs, 39 aces) … Olivia Simmons (64 kills, 44 blocks) … Emma Rogers (173 digs, 30 aces) … Cate Thomas (68 kills, 47 blocks) … Brooke Grissom (70 kills, 28 digs) … Chloe Ferrill (90 digs, 14 aces) … Olivia Anguiano (51 digs, 12 aces) … Mallory Pyle (64 kills, 18 blocks, 24 digs) … Ayden McDermott (134 kills, 50 digs, 14 blocks, 29 aces) … Abbi Fischer (22 kills) … Macie Nelson (14 digs, 13 aces) … Lauren Pyle
Whitehouse: Kate Idrogo … Megan Cooley … Maddie Herrington … Aja Williams … Paige Colley … Ryann Foster … Hannah House
How they got here
Hallsville: Hallsville finished third in District 15-5A with an 8-4 record … Two of Hallsville’s losses came back-to-back to open league play when the Ladycats were forced to play their JV team due to COVID-19 protocols … Hallsville won six of seven to end regular season play, with the lone loss coming against Sulphur Springs on Oct. 16 – a loss the Ladycats avenged to close out the regular season on Nov. 10
Whitehouse: Whitehouse finished as the runner-up in District 16-5A to Huntsville, with both of Whitehouse’s losses (8-2) coming to Huntsville … Whitehouse ended the regular season with a sweep of Tyler
Did you know: Collum has a career coaching record of 166-54, including a 127-49 record in her fifth season at Hallsville … Jones has signed with Louisiana Tech, and Idrogo has signed with Northwestern State University … Hallsville and Whitehouse met once during the regular season, with Hallsville earning a 3-1 win back on Sept. 25
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Highland Park or Corsicana in the area playoffs
JACK STALLARD