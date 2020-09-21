It didn’t take long for Ashley Jones to reach midseason form.
Jones, a Louisiana Tech verbal pledge, helped lead Hallsville to a pair of wins to open the season last week. For her efforts, the senior Ladycat has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Sept. 14-19.
The senior standout, who had nearly 1,000 assists (983), 184 kills, 143 digs, 45 blocks and 86 aces a year ago, finished the week with 51 assists, 10 digs, five blocks, a .360 hitting efficiency, 12 kills and a team-leading eight aces in wins over John Tyler (25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12) and Grace Community (25-15, 25-14, 25-8.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
■ Longview’s Miah Colbert recorded 26 kills, four blocks, three aces and eight digs, and teammate Angell Evans had 48 digs and two aces.
■ Spring Hill’s Carolann Bowles recorded 25 kills, four aces, a block and seven digs in two matches.
■ Gilmer’s Jaycee Harris dished out 38 assists and added nine digs, 17 service points, one ace and one kill.
■ Sabine’s Sierrah Richter finished the week with 12 digs, 49 assists, two blocks and four aces. Aubree McCann had 21 kills, 17 digs and two blocks, and Ryanne Stuart recorded 16 kills.
■ Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers had 25 kills, 16 digs, three blocks and two aces. Teammate Allison Baker finished the week with 43 assists, 16 digs, 10 kills and three blocks. Avery Morris had 21 digs,17 kills, four aces and a block, and Amber Harris recorded 26 digs, 12 kills and eight aces.
■ Ore City’s Abby Ervin had 23 digs, 11 kills and five aces in two matches.
■ Elysian Fields’ Camryn Chandler had 38 assists, seven aces and 15 digs for the week. Teammate Christen Smith finished the week with 22 kills, four aces and 13 digs, and Tucker Ellis had 13 kills, seven aces, 12 digs and four blocks.
■ Big Sandy’s Gracie Jenison had 19 kills, five aces and 11 digs and was 27-for-27 serving. Calle Minter went 21-for-21 from the service stripe and added 45 assists and 23 digs.
■ Christian Heritage Classical School’s Haley Beasley had five kills, 11 digs and two blocks in a 3-2 win over crosstown rival Longview Christian School.
TGCA POLL
Beckville in Class 1A/2A, Sabine in 3A and Lindale in 4A continued to be the highest ranked East Texas teams with the release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association weekly poll on Monday.
Beckville is ranked third and Gary 21st in 1A/2A. Sabine is No. 5, Rains 12, Prairiland 14, Central Heights 19, Redwater22 and Mineola 23 in 3A. Lindale is No. 2, Bullard No. 5 and Gilmer No. 24 in Class 4A.
Other East Texas teams earning votes this week were Corrigan-Camden, Harmony, Tatum and Elysian Fields in Class 3A and Alba-Golden in Class 1A/2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Byron Nelson in 6A, Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Needville in 4A, Ingram Moore in 3A and Iola in 1A/2A.