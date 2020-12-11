From Staff Reports
Hallsville senior Ashley Jones, a Louisiana Tech signee, shared Most Valuable Player honors with Sulphur Springs’ Sadie Washburn, and Longview had a pair of superlative picks with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Longview’s Elaija Hatley was named the district’s co-Most Valuable Setter, and teammate Angell Evans was the league’s top Libero.
Other superlative honors went to Ashlyn Stiger of Texas High (Most Valuable Hitter), Sulphur Springs’ Peyton Hammack (co-Most Valuable Setter), Marshall’s Jordan Terry (Defensive MVP), Sulphur Springs’ Brooklynn Burnside (Top Blocker), Mount Pleasant’s Jaycee Woods (Top Server) and Hallsville’s Macie Nelson (Newcomer of the Year).
The Sulphur Springs coaching staff was given top honors in a vote by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Miah Colbert, Jailyn Rusk; Pine Tree: Malaeka Wilson; Hallsville: Emma Rogers, Ayden McDermott; Marshall: Mahogani Wilson; Mount Pleasant: Ke’mya Davis; Sulphur Springs: Parris Pickett, Laney Hurst; Texas High: Valeria Perez, Ashanti Northcross, Jaycee Kennedy.
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Braylgith Mitchell, Peja Mathis; Pine Tree: Jamaya Davis, Carmen Chatman; Hallsville: Cate Thomas, Chloe Ferrill; Marshall: Caitlyn Ellenburg, Isabella Emery; Mount Pleasant: Autumn Jackson; Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall; Texas High: Lauren Allred, Isabella Cherry, Logan Pilgreen.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Mallory Reeves, Sarah Frederick, Jakayla Morrow; Pine Tree: Caroline Fadal, Jalen Scroggins, Renee Garrett; Hallsville: Olivia Anguiano, Abbi Fischer, Brooke Grissom, Lauren Pyle, Mallory Pyle, Olivia Simmons; Marshall: Mia Dunaway, Emily Hill, Alyson Roberson; Texas High: Cashlin Gooden; Sulphur Springs: Kaslyn Hurley, Bre’Asia Ivery, Nylah Lindsley, Caroline Hurley; Mount Pleasant: Ashlyn Brooks; Trinitee Brannon.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Asjia Pegues, Jailyn Rusk, Angell Evans, Elijah Hatley, Peja Mathis, Anna Skinner, Jakayla Morrow, Sarah Frederick, Brayleigh Mitchell, Miah Colbert, Mallory Reeves, Amirah Alexander, Mariah Thompson, Brianna Converse, GeCamriDuffiee; Pine Tree: Mallory Armstrong, Carmen Chatman, Jamaya Davis, Caroline Fadal, Renee Garrett, Jalen Scroggins, Niya Williams, Malaeka Wilson; Hallsville: Olivia Anguiano, Chloe Ferrill, Abbi Fischer, Brooke Grissom, Ashley Jones, Ayden McDermott, Macie Nelson, Lauren Pyle, Mallory Pyle, Emma Rogers, Olivia Simmons, Cate Thomas; Marshall: Emily Ellenburg, Jordan Terry, Katelynn Jones, Diya Mistry, Kaylea Page, Ti’Naya King, Emily Hill, Kamryn Turner, Mahogani Wilson, Alyson Roberson, Isabella Emery, Mia Dunaway, Caitlyn Ellenburg, Jessa Florez, Are’Anna Gill; Texas High: Lauren Allred, Isabella Cherry, Mollie Fisher, Cashlin Gooden, Cydney Hopkins, Jaycee Kennedy, Mally Lumpkin, Valeria Perez, Logan Pilgreen, Emma Prince, Ashlyn Stiger, Kailyn Williams; Sulphur Springs: Laney Hurst, Mali Maeker, Addisyn Wall, Peyton Hammack, Brooklynn Burnside, Landry Speer, Parris Pickett, Sadie Washburn, Caroline Hurley, Nylah Lindley; Mount Pleasant: Ashlyn Brooks, Ke’Mya Davis, Makayla Houchin, Joselynn Smith, Jaycee Woods, Trinitee Brannon, Ladi’roliairtyGuereca, Hadleigh Mays, Genesis Roberson, Paris Beard, Jordyn Hargrave