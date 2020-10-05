The Harmony Lady Eagles have been dominant en route to a 4-0 start to District 13-3A play, winning all four matches in straight sets.
One big reason is the play of middle blocker McKinzee Settles, and for her efforts last week in wins over Mineola and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Settles has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
“McKinzee has the ability to turn the tides of a single game through her leadership and domination on the court,” Harmony coach Dena Martin said. “With McKinzee’s performance last week, we were able to hold our opponents to under 17 points in each set.”
Settles had 20 kills, 17 digs and six blocks as the Lady Eagles notched wins over Mineola (25-11, 25-16, 25-11and MPCH (25-11, 25-8, 25-11).
In the win over Mineola, the senior captain had seven kills and eight digs. She followed that with 13 kills and nine digs against MPCH — recording three blocks in both victories.
Harmony will host Mount Vernon tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Sept. 28-Oct. 3 (nominated by coaches):
Pine Tree’s Malaeka Wilson had 27 digs and 33 kills for the week.
Beckville’s Allison Baker had six aces, 11 kills, 13 digs, 37 assists and a block for the No. 2 ranked Ladycats. Amber Harris chipped in with four aces, nine kills and 19 digs, and Kinsley Rivers finished the week with 17 kills, 12 digs and two blocks.
Sabine’s Sierrah Richter had four aces, six kills, 65 assists and 14 digs in wins over Hughes Springs and White Oak. Teammate Aubree McCann had an ace, 34 kills, 28 digs and 13 bocks.
Elysian Fields’ Christen Smith had 48 kills, 41 digs, four blocks and five aces in wins over Waskom and Troup. Teammate Camryn Chandler added 90 assists, 24 digs and six kills.
Waskom’s Alaina Dyson had 27 kills and five digs for the week. Grecia Bravo had 10 digs, Isabelle Phillips 17 kills and four blocks, Skyie Middlebrook 10 digs and Malayiah Fields 12 kills.
Ore City’s Abby Ervin had 10 aces, 24 digs and 15 kills in two matches. Teammate Jacee Burks finished with 12 digs, six blocks, three aces and seven kills, and Tori Cummins had 12 digs, five kills and four assists.
Gary’s Carlee Linebarger finished the week with 11 aces, eight kills and 39 assists. Teammate Emma Adams had six aces, 22 kills, seven blocks and 12 digs.