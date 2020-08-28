ET VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday

Spring Hill at Prairiland, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Carthage at Lindale, 6:45 p.m.

Waskom at Ore City, 5:30 p.m.

Mineola at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Henderson/Jefferson at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Gary, 6 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Overton, 5:30 p.m.

L. Chapel at Garrison, 4:30 p.m.

Troup at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at L. HEAT, 6 p.m.

Friday

Harmony at Spring Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Gilmer, 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Ore City, 5:30 p.m.

E. Fields at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Sabine at Beckville, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Daingerfield, 4:30 p.m.

Gary at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.

Timpson/Winona at U. Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland at L. Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

L. HEAT at Center, TBA

Saturday

Rusk/Gladewater at Kilgore, 10 a.m.

Garrison/C. Hill at Overton, 10 a.m.