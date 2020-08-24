ET VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Spring Hill at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Lindale at Gilmer, 6 p.m.

P/Grove/C. Heights at Carthage, 4:30 p.m.

Ore City at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

N. Diana/Shelbyville at Overton, 4:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at N. Lamar, 6:30 p.m.

Timpson/Hawkins at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.

Waskom at Winona, 5:30 p.m.

Harmony at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.

U. Gove at H. Springs, 6 p.m.

L. Chapel at C. Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Gary at Center, 5:30 p.m.

L. HEAT at U. Hill, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

L. Heat at King’s, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Spring Hill at Van, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

L. HEAT at Ore City, 4:30 p.m.

Gladewater at C. Heights, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at New Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at L-Kildare, 4:30 p.m.

Henderson at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.

Waskom at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Arp, 4:30 p.m.

Full Armor at Overton, 5 p.m.

Beckville at Neches, 4:30 p.m.

Gary at West Rusk, 5:30 p.m.