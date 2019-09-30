In a tight district race, every match counts.
The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs have won three in a row to move into sole possession of second place in District 16-4A. A big reason is the play of Miah Thomas, and for her efforts in matches played Sept. 21-26, Thomas has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Kilgore knocked off Gilmer last Saturday, and then defeated Spring Hill in five sets on Tuesday and Cumberland Academy on Friday to improve to 3-1 in league action. Thomas recorded 22 kills, eight blocks, 29 digs and an ace in the wins over Spring Hill and Cumberland Academy.
The Lady Bulldogs, who trail Bullard (5-0) in the district standings, will visit Chapel Hill tonight and then host Bullard on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Laci Lewis recorded 21 kills, five aces and 22 digs in two matches. Teammate Miah Colbert recorded 21 kills, two blocksand three aces, and Angell Evans finished with 33 digs and three aces.
Kilgore’s Jade Abercrombie had 19 kills and 36 digs and Ashton Vallery handed out 51 assists in two matches.
Carthage’s Faith Kruebbe recorded 20 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and five aces for the week. Teammate Kristen Stewart handed out 46 assists, and Makhai Lewis had eight blocks.
Elysian Fields’ Adrian Pacheco recorded 23 kills, seven blocks, 10 digs and an ace in matches against Jefferson and Ore City.
Beckville’s Miranda Mize recorded 17 kills, five aces, four blocks and four digs, and teammate Kinsley Rivers had 11 kills, seven digs, three aces and a block.
Hawkins’ Lynli Dacus recorded 13 kills, 19 assists, 12 digs and two blocks and finished 40-for-41 at the service stripe. Alyssa Eddington had 40 assists, six kills, five digs and two blocks and was 29-for-30 on her serive. Logan Jaco pounded down 44 kills and added 10 digs and six blocks. Morgan Jaco had six kills and 12 blocks, and Makena Warren finished with five kills, five digs and eight blocks and a 38-for-42 week from the service stripe.
Big Sandy’s Elizabeth Worden was 27-for-28 serving with two aces, adding 65 assists and 29 digs in two matches. Chyler ponder had 31 digs, 21 kills and three aces while going 22-for-23 servin, and Gracie Jenison was 19-for-19 serving with 18 kills and 25 digs.
Tonight’s schedule
Longview plays host to Rockwall-Heath in District 16-5A, while Pine Tree (vs. Nacogdoches) and Marshall (vs. Jacksonville) are at home and Hallsville visits Lufkin in 16-5A.
In 16-4A, it’s Gilmer at Spring Hill, Kilgore at Chapel Hill and Henderson at Cumberland Academy. Carthage visits Center in 20-4A.
In 15-3A, Jefferson is at Tatum, New Diana at Ore City and Waskom at Elysian Fields, while in 16-3A White Oak visits Gladewater and West Rusk is at Winona.
The 19-2A slate has Union Hill at Union grove, Overton at Hawkins and Leverett’s Chapel hosting Linden-Kildare. Beckville hosts Garrison in a 20-2A battle.
St. Mary’s is at home against Greenville Christian, and Longview HEAT hosts Big Sandy in nondistrict play.
College
Panola College improved to 17-3 on the year by defeating Tyler, West Plains and Hutchinson (Kansas) over the weekend at the TJC Invitational.
Panola swept Tyler (25-17, 25-23, 25-16) and Missouri West (25-23, 25-17, 25-20) on Friday. Leaders against Tyler were Mylena Testoni with 12 kills and Mikayla Ware with 11. Maria Idjilov had 35 assists, Hannah Floyd 14 digs and Riley Seegers three block assists.
Against West Plains, Testoni had 15 kills, Idjilov 43 assists, Floyd 23 digs and Ashton Brown five block assists.
In a 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 win over Hutchinson, Ware led with 10 kills and 16 digs, Idjilov 30 assists and Brown and Idjilov two block assists apice.
Panola will face Lee College at 6 p.m. on Friday in Baytown and Blinn at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Brenham.