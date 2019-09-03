Wiley Sports Information
WAXAHACHIE – The Wiley College volleyball team out-hit Southwestern Assemblies of God University but fell in four sets (14-25, 25-17, 23-25, 23-25) on Tuesday at the Shaeffer Center.
The Lady Wildcats fall to 12-10 against the Lady Lions and 3-6 in Waxahachie.
Khrystyna Frank equaled her career-high with 19 kills. She hit .357 in the match. Alia Scott tied her career-high with 18 digs.
Wiley College recorded six kills and six errors on 29 attacks for a .000 hitting percentage in the first set. Southwestern Assemblies of God tallied nine kills and seven errors on 28 attacks for a .071 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats (4-2, 1-0 RRAC) jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the second set. Renata Carlos Da Silva, Tiyanna Johnson, Scott and Frank recorded kills. Marissa Neal had two service aces and combined on a block with Johnson. SAGU rallied to tie the set at 12.
Wiley College regained the lead on a kill by Merritt Elder and never gave it up. A kill by Teleza Collier sealed the set victory. The Lady Wildcats tallied 14 kills and four errors on 27 attacks for a .370 hitting percentage. The Lady Lions notched 11 kills and seven errors on 28 attacks for a .143 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats led by as many as five in the third set. SAGU rallied and built a five-point advantage – which proved to be insurmountable. Frank and Neal got kills and an attack error cut the deficit to one. Southwestern Assemblies of God reclaimed the lead with a kill. Wiley College put up 13 kills and five errors on 37 attacks for a .216 hitting percentage. SAGU posted 10 kills and seven errors on 39 attacks for a .077 hitting percentage.
In the fourth set, the Lady Wildcats held the lead – holding as high as a seven-point lead. The Lady Lions went on a 12-4 run to claim a one-point lead. Wiley College fought back and led by as many as two. SAGU scored the last four points to claim the match. The Lady Wildcats recorded 11 kills and six errors on 40 attacks for a .125 hitting percentage. The Lady Lions notched 10 kills and nine errors on 40 attacks for a .025 hitting percentage.
Wiley College had 44 kills for a .173 hitting percentage. Southwestern Assemblies of God had 40 kills for a .074 hitting percentage. Teleza Collier followed Frank with eight. Ava Myers led the Lady Lions with 12.
Alexia Souza assisted on 34 of Wiley College’s 44 kills. Sophia Ivy contributed to 34 of SAGU’s 40 kills.
The Lady Wildcats recorded 58 digs. Neal also finished in double figures with 11. The Lady Lions recorded 62. Brittany Stallaby and Aeriel Horton led the team with 14 each.
Wiley College had 10 block assists and one solo. Johnson led the team with four. Southwestern Assemblies of God had 14 block assists and three solo. It was led by Ivy, who had three assists and two solo.
Wiley College recorded three service aces but had 11 service errors. Neal recorded all three aces. SAGU had eight aces and only two errors. Ivy led the team with four.
The Lady Wildcats will continue their road trip at Dillard University at 6 p.m. Monday.