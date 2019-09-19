Wiley Sports Information
The Wiley College volleyball team will play its first home matches of the 2019 season against Red River Athletic Conference schools Paul Quinn College at 6 p.m. tonight and the University of the Southwest at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Alumni Gymnasium.
Live statistics and video will be able for both games on the Wildcat Network. The live video feed costs $7.95. The links are available at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Lady Wildcats (6-2, 2-0 RRAC) are looking to stay unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference play. Paul Quinn (2-14, 0-3 RRAC) is looking for its first conference wins of the season. The University of the Southwest is hoping to improve to 3-1 in conference play – after splitting matches against Paul Quinn and the University of the Southwest.
The Lady Wildcats picked up a sweep at Jarvis Christian College (25-17, 25-20, 25-16) on Wednesday. Khrystyna Frank recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs. Alexia Souza also notched a double-double with 37 assists and a team-high 14 digs. Marissa Neal added 10 kills. Alia Scott was also in double figures with 13 digs. Frank led the team with a solo block and three block assists.
Hailie Williams recorded a career-high of five kills and two digs in the victory over Jarvis.
The Lady Tigers were swept by Our Lady of the Lake University (25-20, 25-9, 25-21) on September 14. Symone Carmenar led the team with eight kills. Tyonna Davis recorded five service aces.
The Mustangs were swept by the University of Texas-Permian Basin on Tuesday. Alexia Esparza led the team with nine kills. Sarah Marquez assisted on 14 of Southwest’s 21 kills. Samantha Dreibelbis led the team with eight digs. She also led the team with two solo blocks and four assists.
