HALLSVILLE — Hallsville’s Ladycats notched their 30th match victory of the year and successfully defended their District 16-5A crown with a convincing 25-7, 25-22, 25-13 straight set win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday evening at Bobcat Coliseum.
It was a dominating performance all the way around for Cara Collum’s Ladycats. Collum, in her fourth year at the helm, has led Hallsville to an impressive 116-42 match record. The Ladycats are 47-5 in district play during that span with three league crowns and four playoff appearances.
“This is just a testament to our girls and the work they put in,” Collum humbly said. “We lost seven seniors last year and a lot these girls tonight weren’t even on the floor last season and some weren’t even on varsity.”
Collum attributes hard work and dedication as benchmarks to Hallsville’s outstanding success on the volleyball court the past four years.
The Ladycats (30-12, 13-1) head into bi-district play on a 13-game winning streak. Hallsville has a set record of 39-8 in its span of consecutive match victories.
“I don’t really get caught up in all that,” Collum said. “I just want us to go out and play each opponent and give them proper respect. That’s more our focus than any overall statistic.”
Pine Tree, much like Hallsville, came into Tuesday match with a playoff spot secured. The Lady Pirates (15-24, 6-8) represent 16-5A as its fourth place entrant.
Playoff opponents, sites and times for both Hallsville and Pine Tree are to be determined.
Hallsville senior middle hitter Cassidy Cole collected 10 of her team’s 35 kill shots, while junior setter Ashley Jones handed out 27 assists over the three-set sweep. Cole and defense specialist Amy Thomas suited up for the final time in front of the home folk.
The Ladycats swung well from the field with a .315 team percentage. Jones, in addition to her assists, swung .667 with five kills. Sophomore outside hitter Ayden McDermott also managed five kills.
Hallsville served up no less than 18 aces, including seven in a dominant opening set. Cole ran off four unanswered for a 5-1 lead. McDermott also had a 4-0 run, as did junior Chole Ferrill as the lead swelled to 20-6.
Sophomore Emma Rogers rang up four to close, including three consecutive aces.
The Lady Pirates showed their mettle in the second set. Sophomore Abbi Fischer took a feed from Jones as Hallsville opened a comfortable 18-9 advantage. Pine Tree’s Mckenzie Kirk came through with a service break and Taitum Barry put across a couple of winners aided by a huge slam from Sam Sommerfeld at 12-18.
After a double touch returned serve to Pine Tree, Sommerfeld warmed up at the stripe. Kirk drove home a winner and suddenly it was 17-19 following the 5-0 surge.
Thomas moved it to 22-17 on the aid of a Cole kill. After an unforced error made it 23-19, Kirk served up a pair for Pine Tree and Aniya Gibson rang up a timely block ay 21-23. That was as close as the Lady Pirates got in the second set as Cole put down exclamation kill.
After a couple ties and two lead changes, it was all Hallsville in the third. Cole helped herself at the stripe with back to back aces and McDermott’s bomb made it 17-10.