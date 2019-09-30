The Wiley College volleyball team will conclude its road trip with a nonconference match at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Alcorn State University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.
Live video of the match is available. The link can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Lady Wildcats (9-3, 5-1 RRAC) is looking to pick up their 10th win of the season. Alcorn State University is hoping to win its third match of the season.
Wiley College picked up a split last weekend with a four-set loss at Huston-Tillotson University (25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 26-24) and a sweep at Our Lady of the Lake University. Playing without its top hitter Khrystyna Frank, Tinoi Martin stepped up with two double-doubles. She had 14 kills and 12 digs against Huston-Tillotson and 10 kills and 14 digs against Our Lady of the Lake.
The Lady Braves snapped an 11-match losing streak with a four-set victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Sydney Joseph leads Alcorn State University with 93 kills. Jasmine Chambers leads the team with 294 assists and 14 aces. Fiapaipai Iosia leads the Lady Braves with 183 digs. Simone Barren is the top blocker with 30.
The Lady Wildcats will return home Friday and host Texas College.
Souza honored
After helping the Wiley College volleyball team stay in first place in the Red River Athletic Conference, Alexia Souza repeats as Setter of the Week.
She put up 62 assists for an average of 8.8 per set last week. In Friday’s match at Huston-Tillotson University, Souza recorded her second double-double with 36 assists and 10 digs.
She also added three block assists.
In Saturday’s sweep at Our Lady of the Lake University, Souza put up 26 assists and seven digs.
This is Souza’s 12th Setter of the Week award in her career. She leads the Red River Athletic Conference in total assists at 406 and assists per set at 10.4. Souza is 12th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in assists per set.