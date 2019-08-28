■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, LONGVIEW 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Led by Sha’Mya Glenn’s 12 kills, Sabra Griffin’s 15 assists and Hali Mitchell’s 24 digs, the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over Longview.
Christen Smith finished with seven kills, Adrian Pacheco five kills, Camie Chandler eight assists and Reese Griffin 12 digs.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, GILMER 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 15-7 win over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Cassidy Cole recorded nine kills, five blocks and four aces for Hallsville. Ayden McDermott added eight kills, Riley Rodriguez six kills and Ashley Jones 33 assists, 12 kills, five digs and three blocks.
Reese Couture had eight kills, Kirsten Waller six and Haylee Jordan five in the loss for Gilmer. Lele Morton came up with 35 digs, Couture 12 and Alexis Mathis 11. Waller had three solo blocks and three block assists, Jordan five solos and six assists and Couture two solos and four assists.
■ JEFFERSON 3, T.K. GORMAN 2: JEFFERSON — Jefferson defended its home court by rallying for a 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over T.K. Gorman.
Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia ripped 15 kills and added nine digs for Jefferson. Mackenzie Jordan added 12 assists, four kills and seven digs, Tierrani Johnson two blocks and 16 service points and Shamia Ellis 11 digs.