LATE TUESDAY
■ HALLSVILLE 3, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE — Cassidy Cole finished with 15 kills, a .407 hitting percentage, three aces and 12 service points as Hallsville rallied for a 23-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 win over Beckville.
Ayden McDermott added nine kills, six digs and seven aces, amy Thomas eight digs and Ashley Jones 35 assists and 11 kills.
Allison Baker finished with 16 assists, eight digs and seven kills in the loss for Beckville. Sophie Elliott added two aces, 12 digs and a team-leading 23 assists.
Lindsey Baker recorded five kills, Kinsley Rivers six kills, seven digs and five blocks, Avery Morris one ace, one kill and one dig, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Gracen Harris eight digs, Miranda Mize two aces, eight kills and three digs and Amber Harris 11 kills.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, WEST RUSK 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Adrian Pacheco hammered home eight kills, Reese Griffin added six kills and Elysian Fields swept past West Rusk, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.
Sabra Griffin recorded 10 digs for Elysian Fields.
■ JAMES BOWIE 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — James Bowie held on for a 25-17, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 18-16 win over the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs.
Jaden Carter had seven aces, two blocks and 12 service points in the loss for Jefferson.
Mackenzie Jordan added nine assists and three blocks, Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia 11 kills and Sha’Stacia Robinson eight assists, six aces and 15 points.
From Staff Reports