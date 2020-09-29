E. FIELDS 3, WASKOM 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith and Tucker Ellis combined for 35 kills behind Camryn Chandler’s 45 assists, leading the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets to a 25-20, 25-11, 24-26, 25-15 win over Waskom.
Smith had 20 kills, 20 digs and two aces, Ellis 15 digs, seven digs, five blocks and two aces and Chandler 13 digs, three kills and three aces. Also chipping in for EF were Mary Frances Ellis with 13 kills and 22 digs, Morgan Shaw with seven digs and four aces, Heather Auvil with 10 digs and five aces, Bryanne Beavers with three kills, Kelsey O’Brien with three digs, Savannah Wray with two aces and Asia Neff with a dig and a block.