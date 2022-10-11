From Staff Reports
WHITEHOUSE 3, MARSHALL 0: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Ladycats notched a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Tuesday in District 15-5A action.
For Marshall in the loss, Caitlyn Ellenburg finished with 16 assists, 13 digs and four kills. Claire Abney had 10 kills, eight digs, five assists and three blocks, Isabella Emery 24 serve receptions and 16 digs, Alyson Roberson nine digs and Are’Anna Gill seven kills.
HALLSVILLE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Lauren Pyle set things up with 42 assists, Olivia Simmons and Teagan Hill shared the lead with 10 kills apiece and the No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over Mount Pleasant.
Pyle added 14 digs and three kills for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with 16 assists, Leah Conley eight kills and two digs, Maci Mahan two kills and three digs, Cate Thomas six kills, eight blocks and two digs, Annabelle Sutton six digs, Savanah Sutton four aces and 11 digs, Presley Johnson one dig, Chloe Wright seven kills and five digs, Charli Baker four digs and Hill three blocks and four digs.
TROUP 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Troup Lady Tigers earned a 25-9, 25-15 25-15 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Ava Henigan and Madison Owens had four kills apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe finished with nine digs and Bailey Smith six. Henigan had two blocks, Allison O’Brien and Kyleigh Griffin two aces apiece, O’Brien eight assists and Myah Silliman four assists.
WASKOM 3, ARP 1: WASKOM — Alaina Dyson and LaDaija Thomas both recorded double-doubles for Waskom and the Lady Wildcats improved to 7-2 in district play with a 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 win over Arp.
Dyson had 19 kills, 12 assists and seven blocks, and Thomas added 14 digs and 14 serve receptions. Anna Claire Reeves finished with 18 assists, six aces and three blocks, Jaynai Miles 13 kills and six digs and Ellen Nuner four kills.