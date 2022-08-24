From Staff Reports
HALLSVILLE 3, LEGACY 0: HALLSVILLE — Lauren Pyle filled the stat sheet with 25 assists, 12 digs, four aces, four blocks and five kills as the Hallsville Ladycats swept to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 win over Tyler Legacy.
Cate Thomas added six kills, five blocks and two digs for Hallsville. Olivia Simmons finished with four kills and two blocks, Charli Baker one dig, Savannah Sutton four digs, Teagan Hill eight kills, two blocks, two digs and two aces, Chloe Wright three kills, Annabelle Sutton two aces and four digs, Presley Johnson one kill, Maci Mahan five kills and Macie Nelson five aces an 13 digs.
H. SPRINGS 3, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win over Elysian Fields.
For EF in the loss, Presley Doyle had four blocks and Kerrigan Love and Kyleigh Stephens three apiece. Ava Henigan finished with eight kills and Stephens seven. Allison O’Brien dished out 22 assists, Gracey Struwe recorded 18 digs, Henigan 14 digs and Henigan and Stephens two aces apiece.
WASKOM 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: Alaina Dyson led with 14 kills and 12 digs, Jaynai Miles and LaDaija Thomas came up with a combined 21 digs and Waskom swept past Shelbyville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.
Anna Claire Reeves finished with 16 assists and five kills for Waskom. Miles had 10 digs and seven kills, Thomas 11 digs and three kills and Jada Spencer and Anali Pedraza four digs apiece.