HALLSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Lauren Pyle handed out 35 assists, Annabelle Sutton came up with 15 digs and the No. 15 ranked Hallsville Ladycats swept past Marshall, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Pyle added two kills and nine digs for Hallsville. Macie Nelson had two aces, two assists and six digs, Leah Conley three kills, Maci Mahan five kills, Cate Thomas eight kills, Olivia Simmons 10 kills and two digs, Savanah Sutton one dig, Chloe Wright five kills, Charli Baker seven digs and two aces and Teagan Hill nine kills and two digs.
For Marshall in the loss, Caitlyn Ellenburg finished with seven receptions, 13 digs, 13assists and seven kills. alyson Roberson added two aces, 12 receptions and six digs, Are’Anna Gill five kills and six digs, Shannon Mills six blocks, Isabella Emery 27 receptions and 21 digs, Claire Abney five digs, three blocks, 11 assists and nine kills, Alaila Allen three kills, Sarah Jane Palmer two receptions and two digs, Terria Wilson two blocks, Ava Burke two digs and Alyssa Helton two serve receptions.
E. FIELDS 3, W. RUSK 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Allison O’Brien handed out 27 assists, Ava Henigan (11) and Kerrigan Love (10) combined for 21 kills and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18 win over West Rusk.
Gracey Struwe had 21 digs and Henigan 20. Love and Madison Owens finished with two blocks apiece, and Kyleigh Griffin had two aces.
TROUP 3, WASKOM 0: TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers earned sweep over Waskom on Tuesday in District 16-3A action.
LaDaija Thomas had six kills and four digs in the loss for Waskom. Alaina Dyson added six kills nd five blocks, Anna Claire Reeves seven assists and three blocks, Ellen Nuner two kills and two blocks and Jaynai Miles two aces and two kills.