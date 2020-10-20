MARSHALL 3, T. HIGH 2: TEXARKANA — Marshall’s volleyball team traveled to Texarkana Tuesday night and defeated the Texas High Lady Tigers in five sets with scores of 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11. The win the gives Marshall an overall record of 5-6 and a district record of 3-3.
Jordan Terry had four blocks on the night. Emily Hill hit .208 and finished the match with seven kills. Katelynn Jones came away with 13 digs and Caitlyn Ellenburg had 19 assists.
The Lady Mavs will be off with a bye Friday and are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Pine Tree to take on the Lady Pirates.
TROUP 3, WASKOM 1: TROUP — Sam Eastman and Bailey Blanton combined for 27 kills, leading the Troup Lady Tigers to a 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14 win over the Waskom Lady Wilcats.
Eastman finished with 14 kills, two blocks and three digs, and Blanton had 13 kills, four aces, three blocks and three digs. Avery Thibodeau added eight digs, Chloie Haugeburg two kills, Jessie Minnix five kills, Karsyn Williamson two aces and 10 digs, Laila Kincade three kills and Tara Wells 25 assists, three digs and six kills.
CARTHAGE 3, E. FIELDS 0: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept past Elysian Fields in non-district play, 25-11, 25-22, 25-12.
Faith Kruebbe had 11 kills and 16 digs, and Sadie Smith set it all up with 36 assists — adding 12 digs and a couple of blocks for Carthage. Mara Hodges, Makhai Lewis and Kaliyah Timmons all ripped six kills, and Caroline Baldree added five. Erin Dodge finished with 16 digs.
Carthage (13-9, 7-0) will close out district play at Palestine on Friday.
