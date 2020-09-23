WHITE OAK 3, MARSHALL 1: Tuesday night saw the Marshall Lady Mavs volleyball team fall short in four games to the White Oak Lady Necks with scores of 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 3-25, leaving them in search of their first win of the season at 0-3.
Mia Dunaway led Marshall in kills with seven as she now has a .353 hitting percentage. Dunaway also led the team in aces with three as Aly Roberson came away with two. Katelynn Jones had nine digs.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they travel to Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m.
LEGACY 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Tyler Legacy handed the Hallsville Ladycats their first loss of the young season with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 decision on Tuesday.
Catherine Wise and Avery Armstrong led the way in assists for Tyler Legacy. Hope Casel had 10 kills for the Lady Raiders. Taliyah Mumphrey and Je’Myiia Johnson had four kills each, and Semira Udosen added three kills.
Hallsville will host Whitehouse on Friday.
TATUM 3, ELYSIAN FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-19, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Tatum (14-4, 4-0) was paced by Abby Sorenson with 46 assists, two kills, eight digs and three aces. Kaylei Stroud had 18 kills, 20 digs and two aces, Kayla Jones 12 kills and three digs, Janiya Kindle three kills, Kensi Greenwood five kills, two blocks and seven digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills, Myra Andrade one dig, Macy Brown 10 kills and four digs, Paisley Williams nine digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 23 digs and two assists.
Tucker Ellis had 20 kills, 10 blocks and 12 digs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Camryn Chandler dished out 30 assists to go along with five digs, Christen Smith had 10 kills, five blocks and six digs and Mary Frances Ellis recorded 16 digs and six kills.
FROM STAFF REPORTS