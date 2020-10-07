S. SPRINGS 3, MARSHALL 2: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Tuesday night saw a two-game lead slip away from Marshall’s volleyball team which fell in five games on the road against Sulphur Springs 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 13-25, 8-15.
With the loss, the Lady Mavs fall to 2-5 overall and 0-2 against district opponents.
Mahogani Wilson led the team in kills with nine and also had three blocks. Isabella Emery had 21 digs.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday at home when it hosts Hallsville’s JV squad. That contest will count toward the district standings. The Ladycats varsity will be able to return following Friday’s contest.
T. HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE JV 0: HALLSVILLE — With it’s varsity squad sidelined for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 protocol, the Hallsville junior varsity squad dropped a 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 decision to Texas High’s varsity.
Mikayla Menchue had a .400 hitting efficiency in the loss for the Ladycats. Maci Mahan had a .250 hitting efficiency. Anabelle Sutton finished with 11 digs, Mia Mahan four digs and three kills, Anna Rogers one ace and Tristin Cook 12 assists.
The Hallsville JV will visit Marshall on Friday, and the varsity team is set to return to action on Saturday at Mount Pleasant.
TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — A day after jumping into the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A rankings at No. 25, the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Waskom.
Abby Sorenson had 32 assists, two kills, nine digs and two aces for Tatum, which improved to 17-4 overall and 7-0 in district play. Macy Brown added seven kills, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade three digs, Kerrigan Biggs three digs, Kensi Greenwood two kills, four digs and four aces, Janiya Kindle one kill, one dig and one block, Kayla Jones 15 kills, three blocks and two digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 18 digs.
E. FIELDS 3, ARP 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler dished out 32 assists, Christen Smith pounded down 12 kills and added 11 digs and Elysian Fields swept past Arp, 25-6, 25-16, 25-16.
Tucker Ellis finished with nine kills and 10 digs for EF, which also got eight kills and 11 digs from Mary Frances Ellis, three kills from Bryanne Beavers, four aces and four digs from Heather Auvil, four digs and four aces from Morgan Shaw, three aces from savannah Wray and four digs from Kelsey O’Brien.
CHCS 3, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — In non-conference action, Christian Heritage Classical School of Longview notched a 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 win over Jefferson.
Haley Beasley led with 11 kills, 12 digs and two aces for CHCS. Ainsley Brumit and Allie White had five kills apiece, and Natalie Pitts finished with 21 assists.
Tawny Foster had 21 digs and two aces in the loss for Jefferson. Harmoni Williams added seven aces, Brooklyn Shelton 15 assists and four kills, JaKayla Rusk four aces and 13 digs, Tierrani Johnson five kills, five aces and six digs, Jaida Bray nine digs, Kei’ana Mayberry nine digs and Kristen Thomas eight kills and two blocks.
FROM STAFF REPORTS