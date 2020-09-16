NON-DISTRICT
HALLSVILLE 3, TYLER 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats opened the 2020 season with a 25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12 win over Tyler High on Tuesday.
Ashley Jones recorded 20 assists to go along with eight kills, five digs and two aces for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom added five kills, Olivia Simmons five kills and two blocks, Emma Rogers a team-leading 19 digs, Chloe Ferrill three aces and six digs and Macie Nelson five digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — The Tatum Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a 25-3, 25-5, 25-7 sweep of Jefferson.
Abby Sorenson led with 22 assists and four digs for the 12-4 Lady Eagles. Macy Brown had six kills, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade two kills, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, Kensi Greenwood a kill and a dig, Janiya Kindle one dig, Kayla Jones nine kills, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and five digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 digs.