GLADEWATER 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Alexis Boyd, Zandy Williams and Alise Sanders all knocked down four kills, and the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the season wit ha 25-14, 28-26, 25-7 sweep of Jefferson.
Sanders added 11 service points, Kiyona Parker three kills and 13 service points and Kiyah Bell 10 assists.
E. FIELDS 3, GARRISON 2: ELYSIANFIELDS — Elysian Fields dropped the first two sets but stormed back to earn a 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11 win over Garrison.
Bryanne Beavers had three blocks, five kills and nine aces for Elysian Fields. Ava Hennigan added five kills and two aces, Allison O’Brien eight assists, two kills and two aces, Morgan Shaw five kills and five assists and Gracie Struwe nine digs.
E. FIELDS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Allison O’Brien finished with 14 assists and three aces, Bryanne Beavers hammered home nine kills to go along with a block and three aces and Elysian Fields notched a 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Kelsey O’Brien added two aces and four kills, and Morgan Shaw finished with three assists three kills and a block.