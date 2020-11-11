MARSHALL 3, MOUNT PLEASANT 2: MOUNT PLEASANT — Marshall’s volleyball team got into the winning column Tuesday night when it defeated Mount Pleasant on the road with scores of 25-22, 27-29, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10. Marshall now owns a record of 6-10 overall and 4-7 in district play.
Senior Jordan Terry led Marshall in kills with 17. Mahogani Wilson followed that up with 11 kills while adding five blocks. Emil Hill had three blocks and Terry added two. Emily Ellenburg led the Lady Mavs in digs with 29 while her sister, Caitlyn Ellenburg tied with Isabella Emery for 27 digs apiece. Mia Dunaway came away with four aces.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action for their final game of the season at home Friday when they play host to the Texas High Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m.
HALLSVILLE 3, S. SPRINGS 1: HALLSVILLE — Senior Ashley Jones filled the stat sheet with 30 assists, nine blocks, six digs, eight kills and three aces, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 win over Sulphur Springs.
Ayden McDermott added 13 kills and seven digs for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom chipped in with six kills, Olivia Simmons six blocks and three kills, Cate Thomas and Abbi Fischer three kills apiece, Emma Rogers 14 digs and two aces, Chloe Ferrill 12 digs and two aces and Macie Nelson seven digs.
