District 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — The Longview Lady Lobos earned a road win on Tuesday, knocking off Marshall 25-11, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21.
The Lady Lobos were led at the net by Brianna Converse, who finished with 20 kills and five blocks to go along with four aces and five digs. Jakayla Morrow added 10 kills and eight blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills and two digs, Triniti Jackson eight kills, 10 digs and 25 assists, Kennedy Jefferey 19 assists and seven digs, Fatima Traore 21 digs, Kyra Taylor 14 digs and Amirah Alexander 13 digs and two aces.
Isabella Emery had 42 serve receptions, 30 digs and was perfect on her serve in the loss for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg added two aces, 11 kills and 16 assists, Claire Abney 11 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs, Alyson Roberson 14 serve receptions and Are’Anna Gill eight kills.
District 16-3A
E. FIELDS 3, JEFFERSON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Kyleigh Stephens (8) and Kerrigan Love (7) combined for 15 kills, and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched a 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 win over Jefferson.
Stephens added three blocks for EF. Gracey Struwe had nine digs, Kyleigh Griffin four and Allison O’Brian four,. O’Brien added 20 assists, and Struwe recorded four aces.
Non-District
WASKOM 3, EVANGEL 0: Alaina Dyson worked a double-double with 12 kills and 11 assists, adding two aces for Waskom as the Lady Wildcats swept past Evangel, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.
Jaynai Miles added seven kills and 20 service points for Waskom. Ellen Nuner had five kills, LaDaija Thomas seven service reception points and four digs, Anna Claire Reeves 10 assists, Macie Moody two kills, Anali Pedraza four digs and Jada Spencer three ace.