JEFFERSON 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Paced by Brooklyn Shelton’s 20 assists and a nine-kill night from Tierrani Johnson, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory over Gladewater.
Shelton added three aces and two digs, and Johnson finished with 12 digs and three aces. JaKayla Rusk chipped in with 10 digs and seven aces, Tawny Foster nine digs and three aces, Harmoni Williams two aces and Kristen Thomas six kills.
For Gladewater in the loss, A’alatiah Turner had five kills, Hai’leigh Oliver seven assists and two aces, Shelby Weaver two kills, Kamryn Floyd four kills, Bri Boyd four kills and three blocks, Gracie George two aces and Jakya Bell five kills and two aces.
E. FIELDS 3, HENDERSON 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler led with 25 assists, Christen Smith ripped 15 kills and Elysian Fields rallied for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 win over Henderson.
Chandler added 15 digs, four aces and two kills, Smith five block and four digs, Tucker Ellis 10 kills, five blocks, four aces and seven digs, Mary Frances Ellis seven kills, two aces and six digs, Morgan Shaw 15 assists, four aces, two digs and two kills, Bryanne Beavers five kills and three blocks and Heather Auvil three aces and nine digs.
