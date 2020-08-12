E. FIELDS 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — Christen Smith hammered home 20 kills, Camryn Chandler finished with 35 assists and Elysian Fields rallied for a 25-27, 25-4, 25-16, 25-9 win over Union Grove.
Tucker Ellis had 12 kills, eight blocks, five aces and six digs for Elysian Fields. Smith added three blocks, five aces and seven digs, Mary Frances Ellis five kills, four aces and seven digs, Chandler five kills, 10 aces and two digs, Morgan Shaw 20 assists, three kills, eight aces and three digs, Bryanne Beavers five kills and two blocks, Heather Auvil eight digs and four aces and Savannah Wray four digs.
JEFFERSON 3, WINONA 1: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs, paced by Tierrani Johnson and Tawny Foster at the net with seven aces apiece, earned a 5-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Winona.
Caitlyn Thomas had three blocks for Jefferson.
WASKOM 3, HEAT 1: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats earned a 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 win over Longview HEAT.
Jordan Parker finished with 22 kills, 17 digs, 13 assists, 15 points and six aces in the loss for Longview HEAT. Abbey Gallant added eight points, Dani Harrison four blocks and eight kills, Jenna Parker 37 receptions, 17 digs and four points, Laynie Walton two assists, Makayla Richey three points, 10 receptions, 12 digs and six kills, McKenzie File four aces, 10 points, 16 receptions, 10 digs and four kills and Meredith Corley 16 assists, six digs and three points.
