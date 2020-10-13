Lady Lobo head coach Chaka Jackson told her team in a late timeout that whoever took that game would win the match.
Her team took it to the floor.
Longview rattled off a 7-0 run at the end of the third game and cruised the fourth to grab a 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14) win over Marshall in District 15-5A action on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
“We started off the match strong but had too many unforced errors and credit to Marshall with their aggressive serves to tie it up and build a big lead late in the third game,” Jackson said. “Proud of our effort there at the end, but we need that the whole time.”
With the win, Longview moves to 2-1 in what has been a hectic start to district action across the board. Mount Pleasant and Hallsville have dealt with coronavirus shutdowns, making for a schedule scramble for everyone.
Texas High entered Tuesday night at 4-0. Marshall drops to 1-3 with the loss.
Miah Colbert was a big force throughout, especially in crunch situations, for the Lady Lobos. Colbert finished with a match-high 17 kills and five blocks.
Sophomore Brayleigh Mitchell followed with eight kills, two blocks and six digs and the youth trend continued with five kills from freshman Brianna Converse. Jakayla Morrow chipped in four kills and three blocks.
Elajiah Hatley had 20 assists and Anna Skinner, another sophomore, had nine assists and four aces to provide a big spark late in the match.
Defensively, Angell Evans finished with 16 digs and Sarah Frederick eight.
For Marshall, Emily Ellenburg turned in a stellar all-around night with 13 kills, four blocks and an ace. Caitlyn Ellenburg led the charge with 13 assists and six kills.
Mahogani Wilson had nine kills and a block and Jordan Terry chipped in five kills.
Mitchell got her night started early for the Lady Lobos with two kills and two blocks as the two teams raced to a 7-all tie. Mitchell added another kill and the Lady Lobos got points from four different players in a 7-0 run from there.
Marshall chipped the lead down to three late, 20-17, but Colbert slammed home three kills with a block for the 25-20 win.
In the second game, it was Marshall with a huge rally. Longview raced to a 10-4 lead before the Lady Mavs, led by Caitlyn Ellenburg and aided by Lady Lobo errors, chipped the lead down to a 21-all tie.
She put Marshall ahead 23-22 and dished the game winner to Mia Dunaway for the 25-23 comeback win.
With all of the momentum, Emily Ellenburg had a kill and back-to-back aces to give Marshall a 13-7 lead. More errors from Longview and kills from Terry and Wilson made it 22-18.
That’s when Skinner provided a spark. She had an ace and three assists with kills from three Lady Lobos in a closing 7-0 run at the line to put Longview ahead, 2-1, with the 25-22 win.
Momentum was all Longview in the fourth. Colbert had five kills and three blocks to lead the way as the Lady Lobos jumped to a 14-4 and 20-8 lead. Mitchell, just like she opened the match, slammed home the win.
Longview visits Pine Tree at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will host Hallsville in a makeup contest at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lobo Coliseum. Marshall hosts Mount Pleasant at 4:30 p.m. Friday.