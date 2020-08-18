WASKOM — Five sets were needed in order to determine a winner on the volleyball court Tuesday when Waskom played host to New Diana. Ultimately, the Lady Wildcats came up short with scores of 25-16,19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 16-18.
Alaina Dyson led Waskom in kills with 12 and Maylayiah Fields was next in line with 10. Destiny Beaty had eight blocks.
New Diana’s Torri Ward finished the night with 13 kills and eight digs. Sophie Oubre and Taylor Garrett had nine kills. Julia Loeza had 32 assists. Kylee Beggs had 10 digs. Allie Oney had eight digs.
The Lady Wildcats built an 11-6 lead in the first game but the Lady Eagles chipped away at the Lady Wildcats’ lead and forced a Waskom timeout as the score was 11-10. Moments after the time out, Fields slammed it down for the kill to give her team a 14-11 lead. That led to a couple more Waskom points to give the Lady Wildcats a 16-11 and forced New Diana to call timeout. A block at the net by Beaty and another by Dyson a couples plays later spread Waskom’s lead to 18-13. The Lady Wildcats added a couple more points to force another New Diana timeout with a score of 20-13. Moments later, Waskom led 23-16 before Dyson slammed it home to put her team just one pint away from winning the first set. Isabelle Phillips finished it off with a kill of her own as Waskom won the opening set 25-16.
The tables turned in game two. Waskom served into the net to start the second set and give the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead. The next four points went to Waskom, the last of which was a kill from Dyson to make it 4-1. The Lady Wildcats put it on cruise control and built a 9-3 lead and forced New Diana to call timeout. The timeout was immediately followed by an ace from Dyson. Haley Manns followed that up with a kill for the Lady Eagles and moments later, Oubre added a point herself, but the Lady Eagles still had a big mountain to climb.
The next three points went to New Diana as well and forced Waskom to call timeout, leading 13-9. After the timeout, Loeza had her second ace to put the Lady Eagles within three points. Waskom was unable to return a pair of serves by Oney and the next three points went to New Diana as the Lady Eagles jumped out on top 16-14. That forced another Waskom timeout. New Diana built a three-point lead before Brooke Loyd’s kill cut her team’s deficit to 19-17. It was the Eagles who put it on cruise control this time as a kill from Manns put them just one point away from the win. Waskom hit the ball into the net as New Diana sealed up the game two win 25-19.
The two teams went back and for the exchanging points in the third set. New Diana was unable to return one of Loyd’s serve as the next landed into the net. Moments later, Loyd set up the kill for Dyson to spread Waskom’s lead to 6-3. That lead became 7-4 but was short-lived as the Lady Eagles knotted it up at 7-7. Once again, the two teams exchanged points before the Lady Eagles took a 10-8 lead. New Diana’s serve went out of bounds as the game was knotted up again. A kill from Fields put her team back in the lead. A kill from Loyd led to her team taking a 16-13 lead.
Waskom and New Diana remained neck-and-neck as the game was knotted back. New Diana jumped back into the lead, 19-18, and forced Waskom to call a timeout. The next two points went to the Lady Wildcats but the Lady Eagles evened it out again. New Diana jumped back on top, gaining a 24-21 lead before Waskom called another timeout. A serve into the net made it 24-22 before a kill from Ward finished off game three as the Lady Eagles sealed up the 25-22 win.
The fourth set also saw the two teams go back and forth early. A block by Bailey gave her team a 5-3 lead but it didn’t take long for New Diana to tie it up at 5-5. Waskom stringed together a series of points and built a 13-8 lead to force the Lady Eagles to call timeout. The next three straight points went to Waskom, making the score 16-8 before a kill by the Lady Eagles ended the Lady Wildcats’ scoring streak. The Lady Eagles didn’t stop there. A kill from Ward cut Waskom’s lead to 17-15 and forced a Lady Wildcats timeout.
After the timeout, Waskom managed to take a 19-16 lead and that was quickly followed by another timeout, this time coming from New Diana. Moments later, Waskom led 21-17 when Fields slammed it down for a kill. The next point went to Waskom but a serve into the net gave New Diana the point and the next serve. The Lady Wildcats were just one point away from winning, as the led 24-20. New Diana was unable to return the serve as Waskom took game four 25-20 to tie it up 2-2 and a winner would be decided in a fifth and final set.
The Lady Eagles drew first blood in the final set and the Lady Wildcats got on board to make the score 2-1. Waskom managed to jump out on top with a 4-3 lead but the lead continued to switch hands. New Diana jumped out on top 8-6 and forced Waskom to call timeout.
The game was tied once again before a block from Beaty put Waskom back in the lead, 10-9. The teams continued exchanging points. A kill from Ward made it 13-12 before Beaty tied it up at 13. That was followed by a point from New Diana to put the Lady Eagles just one point away from taking the win,
The next point went to Waskom to tie it up at 14. New Diana then hit the ball into the net to give the Lady Wildcats a 15-14 led and put them just one point away from the win. However, that was going to be put on hold as New Diana scored the next two points, making it 16-15 in favor of the Lady Eagles. Waskom then tied it up at 16 before a serve into the net made it 17-16. A Waskom hit landed out of bounds on the other side of the net to give New Diana the 18-16 win.
New Diana will return to action Friday when it travels to Spring Hill while Waskom will be at home to play host to Atlanta.