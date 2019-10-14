Six teams are in position to battle for the four playoff spots offered up by District 16-5A, and a two-win week by Pine Tree has put the Lady Pirates into one of those four positions.
Hannah Barry came up big on the defensive end for the Lady Pirates in wins over Marshall and Lufkin last week, and for her efforts she has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Barry finished the week with 61 digs, 42 serve receive passes and four aces as the Lady Pirates knocked off Marshall (11-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13) and Lufkin (16-25, 25-13, 26-24, 27-25).
Pine Tree moved to 4-5 in district play with the pair of victories, tied with Lufkin one win ahead of Marshall (3-6). Whitehouse and Hallsville are 8-1, John Tyler 7-2, Jacksonville 1-7 and Nacogdoches 0-8.
The Lady Pirates visit Whitehouse tonight and host Jacksonville on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Oct. 7-2 (nominated by coaches):
Hallsville’s Ashley Jones dished out 90 assists and added 18 kills, 11 digs and was 27-for-29 on her serve. Teammate Cassidy Cole finished with 31 digs, eight aces and 14 digs.
Kilgore’s Jada Abercrombie had 18 kills and 30 digs against Henderson. Lauren Couch finished with 22 digs, Dayton McElyea 18 assists and 22 digs, Miah Thomas 19 kills, two blocks, 21 digs and three aces and Ashton Vallery 28 assists and 14 digs.
Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn recorded 22 kills, eight blocks and three digs as the Lady Eagles defeated West Rusk and Winona.
Sabine’s Mikinzi Cantrell had 24 kills, six digs and two blocks in wins over White Oak and Gladewater. Sam Bell finished with 16 kills and 15 digs, Aubree McCann 20 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, Sierrah Richter 34 assists, seven aces and nine digs and Maddie Furrh 18 aces, seven kills and five digs.
Ore City’s Brooklynn Richardson served up 19 points and four aces to go along with 11 kills and 23 digs against Hughes Springs and Waskom. Abby Ervin had 23 kills for the week.
Beckville’s Allison Baker handed out 39 assists and added seven kills, five aces and four digs.
Elysian Fields’ Adrian Pacheco had 15 kills, three blocks and eight digs against Tatum.
Big Sandy’s Chyler Ponder finished the week 41 of 42 on her serves with three aces, 14 kills and 14 digs. Teammate Lizzie Worden was 30-for-30 serving with eight aces, 64 assists and 11 digs. Airikah Pippins was 24-for-25 serving with four aces, 39 kills, nine blocks and eight digs and Peyton Adams went 42-for-44 at the service stripe with nine aces, seven assists and 17 digs.
Leverett’s Chapel’s Jillian Shaw recorded 38 kills, 43 digs and six aces in two matches last week.
Heat is on
Longview HEAT, with a 21-2 record, will visit Tyler HEAT tonight and then depart on Thursday for this weekend’s Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament in Round Rock.
The HEAT, consisting of homeschool players and former East Texas Christian School players (that school closed this year) has lost to Class 4A Kilgore and Class 2A ranked Big Sandy this season. Eleven of the team’s 21 wins have come against public schools, including two Class 4A squads, a couple of 3A teams and seven 2A teams.
The HEAT will compete in the Varsity Division 2 in a pool with El Paso Homeschool and BACH-A
Tonight’s games
Longview hosts Tyler Lee in an 11-6A battle, while Pine Tree visits Whitehouse, Hallsville travels to Jacksonville and Marshall hosts Nacogdoches in 16-5A.
The 4A slate has Paris at Pittsburg (15-4A), Bullard at Spring Hill and Kilgore at Gilmer (16-4A) and Carthage at Jasper (20-4A).
In 3A matches, it’s Tatum at Daingerfield, Jefferson at Ore City, Waskom at Hughes Springs and Elysian Fields at New Diana in 15-3A and Harmony at White Oak, Troup at West Rusk and Arp at Sabine in 16-3A.
Union Grove visits Big Sandy, Union Hill is at Hawkins and Leverett’s Chapel treks to Overton in 19-2A, while Longview Christian School visits St. Mary’s and Longview HEAT visits Tyler HEAT in private school matches.
Allows homeschool kids to compete, also former ETCS kids who had their school close on them.
College
With nine regular season matches remaining, LeTourneau University (13-8) has already tied the school record for wins in a season. The YellowJackets are 6-3 in American Southwest Conference play, and will host Austin College at 6 p.m. tonight at Solheim Arena. The 13 wins ties the mark set by the 2015 team that finished 13-18.
Panola College (20-7) closed out a tough week with a sweep of Mineral Area on Saturday at the Dennis South Memorial Classic at Iowa Western.
Panola opened the week with conference losses to No. 11 Trinity Valley and No. 2 Navarro before falling to No. 7 Iowa Western and No. 5 New Mexico Military.
In the win over Mineral Area, Mikayla Ware had 18 kills, Maria Idjilov 39 assists and 15 digs, Ware 13 digs and Erin Perez 13 digs.
The Fillies faced Pearl River on Monday and will battle Pear River again at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Panola will also host Coastal Bend at 6 p.m. on Friday and Laredo at 1 p.m. on Saturday.