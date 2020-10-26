Pine Tree’s volleyball team completed a three-game sweep of the Marshall Lady Mavs in District 15-5A play, earning a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 win at The Pirate Center.
Pine Tree now holds a district record of 3-5 while Marshall is 3-4 against district opponents.
Pine Tree’s Renee Garrett finished the night with five aces and 11 assists. Malaeka Wilson led her team in kills with 15 and also had 13 digs and two blocks. Carmen Chatman came away with nine assists, two aces and two kills. Jamaya Davis finished with 12 digs. Caroline Fadal had four kills.
Emily Ellenburg of Marshall had 10 kills while Mahogani Wilson finished with one block.
“We didn’t show up tonight,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “The team we put on the floor tonight was not the same team we put on the floor last Tuesday night.”
Marshall claimed the first three points of the night before a kill from Wilson put Pine Tree on the board. That led to two more points for the Lady Pirates to tie it up at 3-3.
A block from Terry gave Marshall a 4-3 lead before Pine Tree went on a roll, made took a 9-4 lead and forced Marshall to call the first timeout of the night. Hill scored the first point following the timeout and Marshall got another point after Pine Tree hit the ball into the net. Marshall was unable to return a pair of serves from Wilson and the Lady Mavs found themselves trailing 12-6.
Pine Tree continued pouring it on, building a 19-7 lead and forcing Marshall to call another timeout. Mahogani Wilson slammed it down for the first point after the timeout and Mia Dunaway sent the ball flying to the other side for another Marshall point but the Lady Mavs were in too deep a hole to dig themselves out of as Pine Tree found itself one point away from winning the first set. Marshall stayed alive for a few more moments by adding squeezing out a few more points but Pine Tree added the final point it needed to earn the 25-12 win to take a 1-0 lead.
Pine Tree scored the first two points of the second set before Emily Hill put her team on the board with a kill and moments later, Terry slammed it down to cut Marshall’s deficit to 7-3.
Marshall hung in there with Pine Tree and after a couple plays of the ball sailing out of bounds, the Lady Mavs found themselves trailing by two points, 13-11. The Lady Pirates went a run from there and built an 18-12 lead as Marshall went back to the drawing board for another timeout. Jordan Terry added a kill after the timeout but Marshall still trailed by five. Caitlyn Ellenburg tacked on another point to put Marshall within three points.
Caitlyn Ellenburg managed to keep the ball in bounds on Pine Tree’s side of the net before a block from Dunaway brought Marshall back within three points, 22-19. Pine Tree finished the job from there and stole the game two win with a 25-19 final.
The third set saw the Lady Pirates draw first blood but Marshall followed that up with its first point to tie it up at 1-1. Renee Garrett slammed it down to spread her team’s lead to 5-3. Pine Tree continued to pour it on and built a 10-4 lead as Marshall called timeout. Moments later, Marshall snuck back into it and an ace from Caitlyn Ellenburg cut Pine Tree’s lead to 11-9 and forced the Lady Pirates to call timeout. Mahogani Wilson threw it down for a point to keep Marshall within two points.
The Lady Pirates were unable to return the ball to Marshall’s side and that put the Lady Mavs within one point, 13-12. Scroggins threw it down for a pair of points to give her team some breathing room with a 16-12 lead.
Malaeka Wilson spread her team’s lead to five points, 19-14. Moments later, Marshall scored six straight points to cut Pine Tree’s lead to 22-21 and forced the Lady Pirates to call timeout.
A few plays after the timeout, Pine Tree was just one point away from the three-game sweep. The Lady Pirates got that final point with a block at the net and sealed up the 25-22 win in game three for the sweep.
Marshall will return to action Friday at home against Sulphur Springs, with the varsity slated for a 4:30 start time.
Pine Tree will have a bye Friday and will be home Tuesday against Sulphur Springs.