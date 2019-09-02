The Sabine Lady Cardinals capped a big week by avenging a loss and earning a tournament championship. Sam Bell played a huge role in a 6-1 week for the Lady Cardinals, and for her efforts Bell has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Bell finished the week with 72 kills, 77 digs, two blocks and seven aces. She had at least six kills in all seven matches, reaching double figures five times with a high of 16 hammers coming against Grace in a three-set victory.
The Lady Cardinals opened the week with a sweep of defending Class 2A state champion Beckville. Bell had 11 kills, three aces and 12 digs in that match.
In pool play at the Brownsboro Tournament, the Lady Cardinals defeated Grace, fell to Class 4A ranked (25) Bullard and defeated Palmer. In bracket play on Saturday, Sabine defeated Fairfield and Brownsboro to set up a rematch against Bullard, knocking off the Lady Panthers in 25-14, 21-25, 25-21 fashion.
Bell finished with 10 kills and 17 digs in the title match.
Sabine is 21-5 on the season, with losses coming to 2A Timpson, 4A Van, 4A ranked North Lamar (24) and Bullard twice.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Aug. 26-31 (nominated by coaches):
Henderson’s Cora Jimerson helped the Lady Lions sweep Pine Tree and Jacksonville, finishing the week with 44 assists, 13 digs, two aces and two kills.
Sabine’s Mikinzi Cantrell recorded 63 kills, 39 digs, four blocks and 11 aces. Teammate Sierrah Richter had 242 assists, 19 aces, two blocks, 55 digs and 13 kills, and Aubree McCann finished the week with 66 kills, 45 digs, 14 blocks and seven aces.
Gilmer’s Lele Morton played in seven matches last week and recorded 126 digs.
Daingerfield’s Kayleigh Phillips finished the week with 164 digs in seven matches.
Waskom’s Destiny Beaty had eight kills, and Alaina Dyson added five kills against Garrison. Against Maud on Tuesday, Skyie Middlebrook had five aces and 14 digs, and Dyson finished with five kills and five digs.
Milestone win
Spring Hill head coach Andrew Harbison picked up career win No. 200 over the weekend when the Lady Panthers knocked off Hughes Springs (25-18, 25-23) in the Marshall ISD Tournament.
Harbison collected a good number of those 200 wins at New Diana, and his Spring Hill team will visit New Diana tonight for a 6:30 p.m. contest. Harbison spent six seasons at New Diana prior to coming to Spring Hill this season. He led all six teams to the playoffs, and three of his Lady Eagle squads won at least 30 matches.
Today’s schedule
Pine Tree (vs. Kilgore), Carthage (vs. Hallsville), Marshall (vs. Arp), Gilmer (vs. Beckville) and Tatum (vs. Sabine) all play at home tonight, while the Longview Lady Lobos visit Whitehouse tonight in key nondistrict matches.