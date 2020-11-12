ET VOLLEYBALL

PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 3A

Harmony (22-3) vs. Gunter (28-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Royse City

CLASS 2A

Beckville (31-2) vs. Iola (28-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lufkin

REGULAR SEASON

Today

Longview at S. Springs, 4:30 p.m.

P. Tree at Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.

T. High at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tonight

Tyler at Longview, 5 p.m.

Spring Hill at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Harleton at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

A-Golden at W. Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomburg at McLeod, 5:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Alto at HEAT, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 1:15 p.m.

Hallsville at Lufkin, 3:30 p.m.

Lindale at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

White Oak at Gilmer, 2:30 p.m.

Carthage at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.

Overton at Sabine, 3:30 p.m.

P. Pewitt at Avinger, noon

Troup at U. Grove, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS

Tonight

Avinger at McLeod, 6 p.m.

Saturday

McLeod at Chapel Hill, 3:30 p.m.