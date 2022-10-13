Monday, Oct. 17
CHCS at Athens, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Longview at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Texas High at Hallsville, 6 p.m.
Tyler at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Center at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.
C. Hill at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at P. Grove, 6 p.m.
Harmony at Quitman, 6 p.m.
W. Oak at Gladewater, 6 p.m.
Sabine at N. Diana, 6 p.m.
Daingerfield at H. Springs, 6 p.m.
Waskom at Tatum, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at W. Rusk, 6 p.m.
J. Bowie at O. City, 5:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.
Overton at U. Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m.
TST at Green. Christian, 6 p.m.
LCS at Rock. Christian, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
B. Sandy at U. Grove, 4:30 p.m.
First Baptist at TST, 6 p.m.
Green. Christian at LCS, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Marshall at Longview, 4:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Hallsville, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
Carthage at Spring Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Gilmer at Kilgore, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Mineola at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
W. Oak at Sabine, 4:30 p.m.
N. Diana at H. Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Gladewater, 4:30 p.m.
E. Fields at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Tatum at Arp, 4:30 p.m.
Troup at W. Rusk, 4:30 p.m.
O. City at Maud, 4:30 p.m.
Beckville at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Overton, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at CHCS, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
Tuesday, Oct. 18
LETU at Wiley, 6 p.m.
S. Adventist at Jarvis, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Wharton at Panola, 5 p.m.
Texas College at Jarvis, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
UMHB at LETU, 6 p.m.
H. Payne at ETBU, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 22
Concordia at LETU, 1 p.m.
Coastal Bend at Panola, noon
Texas College at Jarvis, noon
Sul ross at ETBU, 11 a.m.
Dillard at Wiley, 3 p.m.
Oakwood at Wiley, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Tougaloo at Wiley, 1 p.m.